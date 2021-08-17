New England Revolution vs DC United prediction, preview, team news and more | MLS 2021

The MLS returns with a fresh set of fixtures as New England Revolution play host to DC United at Gillette Stadium on Thursday.

The hosts claimed a 2-1 win away to Toronto FC last time out, while the visitors saw their five-game unbeaten run come to an end in a heavy 5-2 defeat against Nashville SC.

New England Revolution continued their blistering form on Sunday as they secured a 2-1 victory over Toronto FC.

Tajon Buchanan’s first-half opener was canceled out by Jonathan Osirio in the 79th minute. However, in-form striker Gustavo Bou scored his 12th goal of the season to restore the Revs' lead four minutes later.

New England Revolution have picked up six wins and one draw from their last seven outings, while scoring 14 goals in that time.

They have enjoyed a superb campaign so far and are on course to clinch their first-ever title. With 43 points from 20 games, Bruce Arena’s men currently lead the Eastern Conference standings with a wide 12 point gap on second-placed New York City FC.

Meanwhile, DC United were denied a third straight victory on Monday when they fell to a 5-2 defeat against Nashville SC.

Prior to that, Hernán Losada’s side picked up a 4-2 victory over Columbus Crew before beating CF Montreal 2-1 on home turf.

With 27 points from 19 games, DC United are currently sixth in the Eastern Conference standings, one point ahead of Montreal in the final playoff spot.

New England Revolution vs DC United Head-To-Head

New England Revolution have a slight upper hand in the history of this fixture, claiming 25 wins from their previous 65 encounters. DC United have picked up one less victory, while 16 games have ended in draws.

New England Revolution Form Guide: W-W-D-W-W

DC United Form Guide: W-D-W-W-L

New England Revolution vs DC United Team News

New England Revolution

The Revs will be without the services of Luis Caicedo, Carles Gil and Jonathan Bell, who have all been sidelined through injuries.

Injured: Luis Caicedo, Carles Gil, Jonathan Bell

Suspended: None

DC United

Adrien Perez, Russell Canouse, Edison Flores, Brendan Hines-Ike, Donovan Pines and Nigel Robertha have all been sidelined through injuries.

Injured: Adrien Perez, Russell Canouse, Edison Flores, Brendan Hines-Ike, Donovan Pines, Nigel Robertha

Suspended: None

New England Revolution vs DC United Predicted XI

New England Revolution Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Matt Turner; DeJuan Jones, Andrew Farrell, Henry Kessler, Brandon Bye; Matt Polster, Wilfrid Kaptoum; Arnor Traustason, Gustavo Bou, Buchanan; Adam Buksa

DC United Predicted XI (5-4-1): Jon Kempin; Julian Gressel, Steve Birnbaum, Federic Brillant, Tony Alfaro, Andy Najar; Yordy Reyna, Felipe Martins, Júnior Moreno, Kevin Paredes; Ola Kamara

New England Revolution vs DC United Prediction

Both sides head into the game in solid form and we expect an entertaining contest at Gillette Stadium. However, the Revs are on a four-game winning streak against the visitors and have avoided defeat in their last seven encounters.

We predict this trend will continue with New England Revolution coming out victorious once again.

Prediction: New England Revolution 2-0 DC United

Also See: Fabrizio Romano's Transfer Roundup: Neymar's role in Lionel Messi's transfer to PSG, Chelsea's transfer plans and more

Edited by Peter P