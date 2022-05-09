New England Revolution vs FC Cincinnati Prediction and Betting Tips - 11th May 2022

New England Revolution and FC Cincinnati will go head-to-head at the Gillette Stadium in the Round of 32 of the US Open Cup on Tuesday.

The visitors will seek to get one over the Revs, having lost their three meetings against them.

New England were denied a third consecutive home victory on Sunday, as they played out a 2-2 draw with Columbus Crew.

They are now unbeaten in three of their last four outings, picking up two wins and three draws.

The Revs, who are 11th in the Eastern Conference standings, will now look to return to winning ways and get their cup campaign off to a flyer.

Meanwhile, Cincinnati maintained their fine string of performances last time out, as they claimed a slender 1-0 win at Minnesota United.

They have now won their last three outings, scoring five goals and conceding one. Cincinnati will now turn their attention to the US Open Cup, where they kicked off their title hunt with a 2-0 victory over Pittsburgh Riverhounds on April 20.

New England Revolution vs FC Cincinnati Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With three wins from the last five meetings between the two teams, New England boast a superior record in this fixture.

Cincinnati have picked up one win in this period, while the spoils have been shared once.

The Revs are on a three-game winning streak against the visitors, scoring seven goals and keeping two clean sheets.

Cincinnati have won their last three MLS outings, stretching back to a 2-1 loss to Los Angeles FC on April 24.

New England are unbeaten in three home games, claiming two wins and one draw.

New England Revolution vs FC Cincinnati Prediction

Considering past results between the two teams, New England head into the game as favoruites to come out victorious.

However, Cincinnati have won four of their last five games across competitions and will fancy their chances in this one. A cagey affair with the Revs claiming a slender victory could ensue.

Prediction: New England Revolution 1-0 FC Cincinnati.

New England Revolution vs FC Cincinnati Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - New England Revolution.

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - No (There have been fewer than three goals scored in four of the last five meetings between the two teams).

Tip 3: Game to have over 4.5 cards - No (There have been fewer than five bookings in each of their last five clashes).

