New England Revolution vs FC Cincinnati Prediction and Betting Tips | 3rd July | MLS 2022

New England Revolution will square off against Cincinnati on Sunday.
Shubham Dupare
Shubham Dupare
ANALYST
Modified Jul 02, 2022 11:43 PM IST

New England Revolution will entertain FC Cincinnati at the Gilette Stadium in the MLS Eastern Conference on Sunday.

The hosts are undefeated in their last five league fixtures. They played out a goalless draw against Vancouver Whitecaps in their previous league outing. Cincinnati, meanwhile, are unbeaten in their last three league fixtures and were involved in an eight-goal thriller last week.

They were held to a 4-4 draw by reigning champions New York City FC at home on Thursday. Brenner bagged a hat-trick and will continue that form in this game.

Brenner doing Brenner things. https://t.co/6BCECp2Ay4

New England Revolution vs FC Cincinnati Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

  • This will be the sixth meeting across competitions between the two teams. All games have produced conclusive results, with New England recording five wins and one game ending in a win for Cincinnati.
  • The game fixture has been a high-scoring one with 21 goals scored in six meetings between the two teams. Sixteen of these goals have been scored in the last three games.
  • The Revs' scoreless draw at Vancouver on Sunday was just the second time they failed to score this season, ending an 11-match run.
  • New England are undefeated in their last nine MLS games.
  • Only Vancouver Whitecaps (22) have conceded more goals from open play this season than New England (21).
  • New England have made the fewest interceptions in the MLS this season, averaging just 6.9 per game.
  • New England have attempted (8369) and completed more passes (7023) than any other team in the MLS this season.

New England Revolution vs FC Cincinnati Prediction

The Revs have a solid home record in the MLS this season. They are without a loss at home since their 1-0 defeat against New York Red Bulls in April. They have scored in all but one of their home games this term, so the odds of them scoring in this match look good.

Carles Gil among three New England athletes nominated for 2022 ESPY awards:nbcsports.com/boston/2022-es…

Cincinnati have found some form in their recent away games, scoring nine goals in their last five outings. They scored four times in their previous match and will be confident of a solid display in front of goal here.

This game could be a high-scoring affair, but New England should be able to eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: New England Revolution 3-2 FC Cincinnati.

New England Revolution vs FC Cincinnati Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - New England.

Tip 2: Goals - Over/under 2.5 goals - Over 2.5.

Tip 3: Both teams to score in the second half - Yes.

Tip 4: Luciano Acosta to assist any time - Yes.

