New England Revolution vs Inter Miami Prediction and Betting Tips - 30th April 2022

The MLS returns with a fresh set of fixtures as New England Revolution will play host to Inter Miami at the Gillette Stadium on Saturday.

The visitors head into the game on a four-match winning run and will look to keep their juggernaut rolling.

New England Revolution were sent crashing back down to earth last Sunday, as they fell to a 3-2 defeat at DC United.

That followed a 2-1 victory over Charlotte FC on April 17, which saw their five-match losing streak come to an end. With seven points from their opening eight games, New England are 13th in the Eastern Conference standings, only above last-placed FC Cincinnati on goal difference.

Meanwhile, the rejuvenated Inter Miami side maintained their new-found form, claiming a 2-1 win over Atlanta United last time out.

After a slow start to thir campaign, the Herons have turned a corner in recent weeks, winning their last four outings across competitions. Miami have risen to ninth place in the Conference standings, picking up ten points from eight games.

New England Revolution vs Inter Miami Head-To-Head and Form Guide

This will be the fourth meeting between the two teams. Miami have won two of their last three clashes.

New England have picked up one win, which came in July 2021, when they cruised to an emphatic 5-0 victory.

New England head into the weekend on a run of just one win from their last seven outings, losing six.

Miami have won their last four games across competitions, stretching back to a 3-1 defeat to Houston Dynamo on April 3.

The Revs have failed to keep a clean sheet in their last seven games across competitions.

New England Revolution vs Inter Miami Prediction

After managing just one point from their opening five games, Miami have hit their stride in recent weeks, winning their last three. They face a floundering New England Revolution team, who have lost six of their last seven outings. The Herons should keep their fine run going and claim all three points on Saturday.

Prediction: New England Revolution 1-2 Inter Miami.

New England Revolution vs Inter Miami Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Inter Miami.

Tip 2: Both teams to score - Yes (Miami have managed just two clean sheets in their last eight games).

Tip 3: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been three or more goals scored in seven of New England's last eight games).

Edited by Bhargav