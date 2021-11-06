New England Revolution vs Inter Miami prediction, preview, team news and more | MLS 2021

The MLS returns to the fold with another set of important matches this weekend as New England Revolution take on Inter Miami on Sunday. The two teams find themselves at opposite ends of the table at the moment and will need to step up in this match.

Inter Miami are in 11th place in the MLS Eastern Conference standings and have failed to meet expectations this season. Phil Neville's charges suffered a 3-1 defeat against New York City FC in their previous game and will need to make amends in this fixture.

New England Revolution, on the other hand, are at the top of the league table at the moment and have been excellent this year. The hosts edged Colorado Rapids to a 1-0 victory last week and will be confident ahead of this game.

New England Revolution vs Inter Miami Head-to-Head

New England Revolution have a good record against Inter Miami and have won the only game played between the two teams. Inter Miami have never defeated New England Revolution in an official game and will want to create history on Sunday.

The previous match between the two MLS sides took place in July this year and ended in a 5-0 victory for New England Revolution. Inter Miami were shockingly poor on the day and will need to prove a point this weekend.

New England Revolution form guide in MLS 2021: W-D-W-D-W

Inter Miami form guide in MLS 2021: L-L-W-W-L

New England Revolution vs Inter Miami Team News

New England Revolution have a strong squad

New England Revolution

Carles Gil has recuperated from his injury and will be available for selection. Maciel and Jonathan Bell have also made progress with their recoveries and could be included in the squad.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Inter Miami have a point to prove

Inter Miami

Ryan Shawcross and Joevin Jones are injured at the moment and have been ruled out of the game this weekend. Kieran Gibbs and Victor Ulloa are also struggling with their fitness and are unlikely to be risked on Sunday.

Injured: Ryan Shawcross, Joevin Jones

Doubtful: Kieran Gibbs, Victor Ulloa

Suspended: None

New England Revolution vs Inter Miami Predicted XI

New England Revolution Predicted XI (4-3-3): Matt Turner; DeJuan Jones, Andrew Farrell, Henry Kessler, Brandon Bye; Matt Polster, Tommy McNamara, Carles Gil; Tajon Buchanan, Gustavo Bou, Adam Buksa

Inter Miami Predicted XI (3-4-3): Nick Marsman; Christian Makoun, Leandro Pirez, Nicolas Figal; Gregore, Blaise Matuidi, Kelvin Leerdam, Lewis Morgan; Rodolfo Pizarro, Robbie Robinson, Gonzalo Higuain

New England Revolution vs Inter Miami Prediction

New England Revolution have effectively overcome their slump and will want to build momentum ahead of the business end of the season. The Revs can be lethal on their day and have a point to prove in this game.

Inter Miami have been inconsistent in recent weeks and will need to bring their squad's experience to the fore this weekend. New England Revolution are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this match.

Prediction: New England Revolution 2-1 Inter Miami

Edited by Aditya Hosangadi