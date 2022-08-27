New England Revolution vs Los Angeles Galaxy prediction, preview, team news and more | MLS 2022

The MLS features another important fixture this weekend as New England Revolution take on Los Angeles Galaxy on Sunday. Both teams have impressive squads at their disposal and will want to win this match.

Los Angeles Galaxy are currently in eighth place in the MLS Western Conference standings and have been inconsistent this season. The away side played out a 3-3 draw against Seattle Sounders last week and will need to step up in this fixture.

New England Revolution are also in eighth place in the Eastern Conference league table at the moment and are yet to hit their stride in the competition. The Revs suffered a shock 4-0 defeat at the hands of CF Montreal in their previous game and cannot afford another debacle this weekend.

New England Revolution vs Los Angeles Galaxy Head-to-Head

New England Revolution have a slight edge over Los Angeles Galaxy and have won 13 out of the 32 matches played between the two teams. Los Angeles Galaxy have managed 12 victories against New England Revolution and will look to level the playing field on Sunday.

The previous meeting between the two MLS outfits took place in 2019 and ended in a 2-1 victory for New England Revolution. Los Angeles Galaxy were impressive on the day and will need to take it up a notch this weekend.

New England Revolution form guide in the MLS: L-D-W-W-D

Los Angeles Galaxy form guide in the MLS: D-W-L-W-L

New England Revolution vs Los Angeles Galaxy Team News

New England Revolution have a depleted squad

New England Revolution

Jacob Jackson, Ismael Tajouri-Shradi, and Henry Kessler are injured at the moment and have been ruled out of this match. Gustavo Bou, Maciel, Dylan Borrero, and Giacomo Vrioni are also struggling with their fitness and might not feature in this game.

Injured: Jacob Jackson, Ismael Tajouri-Shradi, Henry Kessler

Doubtful: Gustavo Bou, Maciel, Dylan Borrero, Giacomo Vrioni

Suspended: None

Los Angeles Galaxy have a good squad

Los Angeles Galaxy

Jorge Villafana remains an injury concern for the team and has been ruled out of this fixture. Riqui Puig came off the bench last week and could start against New England Revolution this weekend.

Injured: Jorge Villafana

Doubtful: Victor Vazquez, Daniel Aguirre

Suspended: None

New England Revolution vs Los Angeles Galaxy Predicted XI

New England Revolution Predicted XI (4-4-2): Djordje Petrovic; DeJuan Jones, Omar Gonzalez, Andrew Farrell, Brandon Bye; Wilfrid Kaptoum, Tommy McNamara, Damian Rivera, Emmanuel Boateng; Carles Gil, Justin Rennicks

Los Angeles Galaxy Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Jonathan Bond; Raheem Edwards, Derrick Williams, Nick DePuy, Julian Araujo; Rayan Raveloson, Marco Delgado; Riqui Puig, Samuel Grandsir, Kevin Cabral; Javier Hernandez

New England Revolution vs Los Angeles Galaxy Prediction

Los Angeles Galaxy have built a formidable squad this season and will be intent on winning silverware in the coming months. The likes of Javier Hernandez and Riqui Puig can make a difference on their day and will need to bring their skills to the fore this weekend.

New England Revolution have been plagued by inconsistency so far and have plenty of work to do this year. Los Angeles Galaxy are the better team on paper and hold a slight upper hand going into this game.

Prediction: New England Revolution 1-2 Los Angeles Galaxy

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Aditya Hosangadi