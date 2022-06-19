New England Revolution vs Minnesota United Prediction and Betting Tips - 19th June 2022

The MLS returns to the fold with another set of fixtures this weekend as New England Revolution take on Minnesota United in an important clash at the Gillette Stadium on Sunday.

New England Revolution vs Minnesota United Preview

New England Revolution are currently in sixth place in the MLS Eastern Conference standings and have improved after a slow start to the season. The Revs played out a 1-1 draw against Orlando City in their previous game and will need to take it up a notch this weekend.

Minnesota United, on the other hand, are in ninth place in the Western Conference league table at the moment and have not been at their best this year. The away side edged Paderborn to a 4-3 victory last week and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

New England Revolution vs Minnesota United Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Minnesota United have a slight edge over New England Revolution and have won three of the six matches played between the two teams, as opposed to New England Revolution's two victories.

The home team has won each of the three previous encounters between these two teams, giving New England Revolution a statistical edge ahead of this game.

New England Revolution are unbeaten in their last five matches at home but have dropped a league-high 19 points from winning positions in the MLS this season.

Minnesota United managed a 2-1 victory against FC Dallas in their previous MLS game and ended a three-match losing streak away from home in the competition.

Carles Gil scored his fourth goal of the season against Orlando City last week - his first strike from open play in the MLS this season.

Emanuel Reynoso has failed to register a goal or an assist in his last six games in the MLS - his longest run without a goal contribution in the competition.

New England Revolution vs Minnesota United Prediction

New England Revolution have shown glimpses of their potential over the past month and have a point to prove in this match. The likes of Carles Gil and Gustavo Bou can be effective on their day and will look to make their mark this weekend.

Minnesota United have not been at their best so far and have plenty of work to do this year. New England Revolution are the better team on paper and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: New England Revolution 2-1 Minnesota United

New England Revolution vs Minnesota United Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - New England Revolution

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: New England Revolution to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Carles Gil to score - Yes

