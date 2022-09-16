New England Revolution vs Montreal Prediction and Betting Tips | 17th September, 2022

New England Revolution host Montreal at the Gilette Stadium in the MLS on Saturday, with both sides having contrasting seasons so far.

New England are currently 10th in the Eastern Conference, three points off the top seven. Bruce Arena's side have been in disappointing form of late, having only won one of their last five games across all competitions. They will hope to turn things around with a win against Montreal on Saturday.

Montreal, on the other hand, are currently 2nd in the Eastern Conference, seven points behind Philadelphia at the top of the table. Wilfried Nancy's side have been in inconsistent form of late, having won three of their last five games across all competitions. They will look to bounce back with a win against New England on Saturday.

Both sides will be looking to win the game for different reasons and that should make for an interesting matchup.

New England Revolution vs Montreal Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

New England have dominated the recent head-to-head record between the two sides, having won four of their last five meetings, with Montreal winning only one.

Montreal's solitary win came in the reverse fixture earlier this season. Goals from Kei Kamara, Romell Quioto and Matko Miljevic were enough to secure the 4-0 victory on the night.

Montreal have the 2nd best attack in the conference, having scored 58 goals in their 31 games so far this season.

New England have the joint sixth-best defense in the conference, having only conceded 47 goals from their 31 games so far this season.

New England Revolution vs Montreal Prediction

The two sides have been in contrasting form recently and that should come to the fore during the game on Saturday.

Jacob Jackson is a doubt for New England, while Ismail Tajouri and Dylan Borrero are both out injured. Meanwhile, Montreal will be without Lassi Lappalainen, Tomas Giraldo and Ahmed Hamdi.

It's hard to see New England taking anything away from this game given the difference in quality between the two sides.

We predict Montreal will win the game comfortably.

Prediction: New England Revolution 0-2 Montreal

$1,000 Risk-Free Bet at FanDuel SB

New England Revolution vs Montreal Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Montreal Win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score - NO (Montreal have one of the best attacks in the conference, while also boasting the seventh best defense)

Tip 3 - Romell Quioto to score/assist (The striker has 15 goals and four assists in 29 games so far this season)

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Adit Jaganathan