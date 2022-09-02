New England Revolution vs New York City FC Prediction and Betting Tips | 4th September 2022

The MLS returns to the fold with another round of matches this weekend as New England Revolution take on New York City FC in an important clash at the Gillette Stadium on Sunday.

New England Revolution vs New York City FC Preview

New York City FC are currently in fourth place in the MLS Eastern Conference standings and have been impressive so far this season. The away side suffered a shock 2-1 defeat against DC United last week and will need to bounce back in this match.

New England Revolution, on the other hand, are in ninth place in the league table at the moment and have failed to meet expectations this year. The Revs were held to a 0-0 stalemate by Chicago Fire in their previous game and will need to take it up a notch this weekend.

New England Revolution vs New York City FC Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

New England Revolution and New York City FC are on an even footing as far as the head-to-head record is concerned and have won nine games apiece out of the 21 matches that have been played between the two teams.

New York City FC have won only two of the 10 away games that they have played against New England Revolution but did secure victory on their previous visit to the Gillette Stadium.

Since May this year, New England Revolution have won only two of their nine home games in the MLS - only Houston Dynamo and DC United have worse home records during this period.

Following a run of one defeat in 17 MLS games, New York City FC have suffered defeat in five of their last six matches in the competition.

New England Revolution were spared a few blushes against Chicago Fire by Djordje Petrovic, who pulled off his league-leading third penalty save of the season.

New York City FC have won only three of the 15 games in which they have conceded a goal so far in the MLS this season.

New England Revolution vs New York City FC Prediction

New York City FC are in the midst of a slump at the moment and have been in poor form over the past month. The away side can pack a punch on its day and will need a resurgence in the coming weeks.

New England Revolution have not been at their best this season and will need to amend their home record this year. New York City FC have been the better team this season and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: New England Revolution 1-2 New York City FC

2 for 1 New Player Bonus at Barstool

New England Revolution vs New York City FC Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - New York City FC

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: New York City FC to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Heber to score - Yes

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Aditya Hosangadi