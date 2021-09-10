New England Revolution vs New York City FC prediction, preview, team news and more | MLS 2021

The MLS is back in action with another set of matches this weekend as New York City FC take on New England Revolution on Saturday. Both teams have been impressive this season and will want to win this game.

New York City are in fourth place in the MLS Eastern Conference standings and have punched above their weight this year. The away side suffered a 3-1 defeat against Nashville SC last week and will want to bounce back in this fixture.

New England Revolution have also excelled in the MLS this season and are at the top of the league table at the moment. The Revs edged Philadelphia Union to a 1-0 victory in their previous game and will want a similar result from this match.

New England Revolution vs New York City FC Head-to-Head

New England Revolution have a good record against New York City FC and have won eight out of 17 matches played between the two teams. New York City FC have managed six victories against the Revolution and have a point to prove on Saturday.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place last month and ended in a 2-0 victory for New York City FC. New England Revolution suffered a few defensive lapses on the day and will need to be more robust this weekend.

New England Revolution form guide in MLS 2021: W-L-W-W-W

New York City FC form guide in MLS 2021: L-W-L-W-D

New England Revolution vs New York City FC Team News

New England Revolution have a strong squad

New England Revolution

Carles Gil is yet to recover from his injury and might not be risked in this game. Arnor Ingvi Traustason was sent off against Philadelphia Union last month and is suspended for this match.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Carles Gil

Suspended: None

Heber is unavailable for this game

New York City FC

New York City FC have a few absences going into this game and will have to do without Heber this weekend. Maximiliano Moralez and Jesus Medina are serving suspensions at the moment and will not be available for this game.

Injured: Heber

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Maximiliano Moralez, Jesus Medina

New England Revolution vs New York City FC Predicted XI

New England Revolution Predicted XI (4-3-3): Brad Knighton; DeJuan Jones, Andrew Farrell, Henry Kessler, Brandon Bye; Matt Polster, Tommy McNamara, Maciel; Tajon Buchanan, Gustavo Bou, Teal Bunbury

New York City FC Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Sean Johnson; Malte Amundsen, Alexander Callens, Maxime Chanot, Anton Tinnerholm; James Sands, Nicolas Acevedo; Keaton Parks, Ismael Tajouri-Shradi, Thiago; Valentin Castellanos

New England Revolution vs New York City FC Prediction

New York City FC have been impressive in the MLS this year but will have to overcome bouts of inconsistency to make the most of their form. The away side eased past the Revs last month and will be brimming with confidence going into this game.

New England Revolution have won five of their last six games and New York City FC are the only team to have defeated them during this period. Both teams are on an even footing at the moment and will likely share the spoils on Saturday.

Prediction: New England Revolution 2-2 New York City FC

