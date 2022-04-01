New England Revolution vs New York Red Bulls Prediction and Betting tips | 2nd April 2022

The New England Revolution entertain New York Red Bulls at the Gillette Stadium in their MLS Eastern Conference fixture on Saturday.

The hosts have suffered two defeats in a row in the MLS and their losing streak extends to three games across all competitions, if we consider their exit from the CONCACAF Champions League against Pumas UNAM.

They fell to a 3-1 defeat to MLS newbies Charlotte in their previous outing. The New York Red Bulls have fared a little better than their I-95 rivals with two wins to their name in four games. In their previous outing, they held Columbus Crew to a 1-1 draw.

New England Revolution vs New York Red Bulls Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two charter clubs have locked horns 91 times across all competitions. The hosts enjoy a sizeable lead in wins with 41 victories to their name while the visitors have 30. A total of 10 games in this fixture have ended in draws.

The hosts are on a three-game winning streak at the moment and have not suffered a loss at home against the Red Bulls since 2017.

The loss against Charlotte was the second in a row in the league. They suffered back-to-back regular-season losses in a single season for the first time under Bruce Arena.

The Red Bulls have attempted 111 tackles this season, 18 more than any other MLS side. As a result, they have committed the most fouls (89) in the league as well.

Only two of the 91 games between the two rivals have produced goalless draws, so we expect at least one side to score here.

Home advantage has been the determining factor in this fixture, with the Revs recording 70% of their wins at home and the Red Bulls winning 80% of their games at home.

New England Revolution vs New York Red Bulls Prediction

New England Revolution have been eliminated from the CONCACAF Champions League and can now focus on getting their MLS campaign back on track. The visiting side bounced back with a 1-1 draw against second-placed Columbus Crew following a 1-0 loss at home to Minnesota United and will be hoping to secure at least a point against their old foes.

Five of the last seven meetings between the two sides have been decided by a one-goal margin, so we expect this game to be a closely fought affair, in which the hosts should triumph.

Prediction: New England Revolution 2-1 New York Red Bulls

New England Revolution vs New York Red Bulls Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - New England Revolution.

Tip 2: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 3: Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4: New York RB to score first - Yes (The visitors have scored first in three of their four MLS games this season)

