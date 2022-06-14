New England Revolution vs Orlando City Prediction and Betting Tips - 15th June 2022

The MLS returns to the fold with another set of matches this week as New England Revolution take on Orlando City in an important Eastern Conference fixture at the Gillette Stadium on Wednesday.

New England Revolution vs Orlando City Preview

New England Revolution are currently in eighth place in the MLS Eastern Conference standings and have improved after a slow start to their campaign. The hosts edged Sporting Kansas City to a crucial 2-1 victory in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this week.

Orlando City, on the other hand, are in fifth place in the league table at the moment and have been fairly impressive so far this season. The away side suffered a 3-1 defeat at the hands of FC Dallas last month and will need to bounce back in this fixture.

New England Revolution vs Orlando City Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

New England Revolution have a slight edge over Orlando City and have won six of the 16 games played between the two teams, as opposed to Orlando City's five victories.

Orlando City are winless in their last seven matches against New England Revolution - their longest such streak against any active team in the MLS.

New England Revolution are unbeaten in their last six matches in the MLS and have not won consecutive games in the competition in over eight months.

Orlando City have lost only one of their seven away games in the MLS so far this season - their best tally in matches away from home at this stage of a campaign.

New England Revolution rely heavily on Gustavo Bou in the final third and have lost only one of the 30 matches in which the striker has found the back of the net.

Orlando City have conceded a total of 15 goals in the last 15 minutes of matches in 2022 and have scored only seven goals in this period of the game this year.

New England Revolution vs Orlando City Prediction

New England Revolution have been a resurgent force in the MLS and are only four points away from the top four. The Revs have an impressive squad at their disposal and have a point to prove this season.

Orlando City have stepped up to the plate this year but have been plagued by inconsistency so far. Both teams are on an even footing at the moment and could share the spoils this week.

Prediction: New England Revolution 2-2 Orlando City

New England Revolution vs Orlando City Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Orlando City to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Gustavo Bou to score - Yes

