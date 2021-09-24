New England Revolution vs Orlando City prediction, preview, team news and more | MLS 2021

The MLS returns to the fold with another set of games this weekend as New England Revolution take on Orlando City on Saturday. Both teams have been impressive this season and will want to win this game.

New England Revolution have excelled this season and are currently at the top of the league table. The Revs edged Chicago Fire to a 3-2 victory in their previous game and will be confident ahead of this match.

Orlando City, on the other hand, are in fourth place in the MLS Eastern Conference standings and have also been impressive this year. The away side suffered a 3-1 defeat against Philadelphia Union last weekend and will need to bounce back in this fixture.

New England Revolution vs Orlando City Head-to-Head

New England Revolution have a marginal edge over Orlando City and have won four out of 12 matches played between the two teams. Orlando City have managed three victories against the Revs and will want to level the scales on Saturday.

The previous match between the two teams took place last year and ended in a 3-1 victory for New England Revolution. Orlando City were poor on the day and have a point to prove this weekend.

New England Revolution form guide in MLS 2021: W-D-W-W-L

Orlando City form guide in MLS 2021: L-L-L-W-D

New England Revolution vs Orlando City Team News

New England Revolution have a strong squad

New England Revolution

Carles Gil is yet to recover from his injury and might not be risked in this game. Arnor Ingvi Traustason has served his suspension and will be available for selection.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Carles Gil

Suspended: None

Orlando City have a strong squad

Orlando City

Mason Stajduhar and Alexandre Pato are injured at the moment and have been ruled out of this match. Antonio Carlos was sent off last weekend and is suspended for this game.

Injured: Mason Stajduhar, Alexandre Pato

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Antonio Carlos

New England Revolution vs Orlando City Predicted XI

New England Revolution Predicted XI (4-3-3): Brad Knighton; DeJuan Jones, Andrew Farrell, Henry Kessler, Brandon Bye; Matt Polster, Tommy McNamara, Maciel; Tajon Buchanan, Gustavo Bou, Teal Bunbury

Orlando City Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Pedro Gallese; Ruan, Rodrigo Schlegel, Robin Jansson, Joao Moutinho; Joey Dezart, Junior Urso; Nani, Chris Mueller, Benji Michel; Daryl Dike

New England Revolution vs Orlando City Prediction

Orlando City have plenty of experience in their ranks and will want to make the most of their squad depth this season. The likes of Nani and Chris Mueller can be lethal on their day and have a point to prove in this game.

Also Read

New England Revolution have been exceptional this season and will need to be at their best in this match. The Revs are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: New England Revolution 2-0 Orlando City

Edited by Aditya Hosangadi