New England Revolution vs Philadelphia Union Prediction and Betting Tips - 28th May 2022

Fresh off the back of crashing out of the US Open Cup, New England Revolution will play host to Philadelphia Union at the Gillette Stadium on Saturday.

The visitors will head into the game seeking to get one over the Revs, having failed to win the last four meetings between the two teams.

New England were sent packing from the US Open Cup on Wednesday, as they fell to a slender 1-0 loss away at New York City FC.

They now turn their attention to the MLS, where they are on a four-game unbeaten run, picking up two wins and two draws since a 3-2 loss at DC United in April. With 15 points from 12 games, the Revs are ninth in the Eastern Conference table, level on points with tenth-placed Inter Miami.

Meanwhile, Philadelphia returned to winning ways last time out, as they saw off Portland Timbers 2-0 away from home.

Before that, the U were on a run of seven games without a win across competitions, picking up five draws and losing two. Philadelphia head into the weekend unbeaten in three away games, picking up one win and two draws since a 2-1 defeat to Toronto FC on April 17.

New England Revolution vs Philadelphia Union Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

Philadelphia boast a clear upper hand in this fixture, claiming 19 wins from the last 36 meetings between the two teams.

New England have picked up nine wins in this period, while eight games have ended all square.

Philadelphia are unbeaten in their last four games against the Revs, picking up three wins and two draws since a 2-0 loss in November 2020.

The U head into the game unbeaten in all but one of their 16 MLS games this season, with a 2-1 loss at Toronto FC in April being the only exception.

New England are on a run of four games without defeat on home turf, picking up three wins and one draw.

New England Revolution vs Philadelphia Union Prediction

Still licking their wounds from their US Open Cup exit, New England will head into the weekend seeking to restore some pride. However, they face a Philadelphia team who have lost just one game so far this season. The U should extend their recent dominance over New England and pick up a slender victory to strengthen their lead atop the points table.

Prediction: New England Revolution 1-2 Philadelphia Union.

New England Revolution vs Philadelphia Union Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Philadelphia Union.

Tip 2: Both teams to score - Yes (Philadelphia have failed to keep a clean sheet in the last four meetings between the two teams).

Tip 3: Game to have over 10.5 corners - No (There have been fewer than 11 corner kicks in five of their last seven games).

