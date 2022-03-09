New England Revolution vs Pumas UNAM prediction, preview, team news and more | 2022 CONCACAF Champions League

New England Revolution entertain Pumas UNAM at the Gillette Stadium in the first leg quarter-final fixture of the CONCACAF Champions League on Wednesday.

The home side will be appearing in the 2022 edition of the competition for the first time on Wednesday as they automatically qualified for this stage of the competition as their opponents in the round of 16, Cavaly AS dropped out last month.

The visiting side secured a 6-3 win on aggregate over Costa Rican club Deportivo Saprissa as they secured a 4-1 win at home in the second leg.

The hosts secured their first win of the MLS 2022 campaign at home against Dallas while the Liga MX side are winless in their last three games, suffering a 3-2 away loss at Santos Laguna most recently.

New England Revolution vs Pumas UNAM Head-to-Head

The two clubs have squared off just once in competitive fixtures so far. That meeting came in the group stage fixture of the erstwhile North American SuperLiga. The hosts, who were the eventual runners-up in the 2010 edition, secured a 1-0 win.

New England Revolution form guide (MLS): W-D

Pumas UNAM form guide (all competitions): L-D-W-D-D

New England Revolution vs Pumas UNAM Team News

New England Revolution

The Revs will be without the services of two goalkeepers as Brad Knighton has been ruled out with a head injury. Arsenal-bound Matt Turner has not featured in the two MLS games so far with an undisclosed issue and remains doubtful for this game.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Brad Knighton, Matt Turner

Suspended: None

Pumas UNAM

Favio Álvarez, Alek Álvarez, Jorge Ruvalcaba, and Amaury García have been ruled out for the visiting side since last month with injuries. They face fitness tests ahead of the trip to the USA. Jerónimo Rodríguez became the latest casualty for Auriazules.

Injured: Jerónimo Rodríguez

Doubtful: Favio Álvare, Alek Álvarez, Jorge Ruvalcaba, Amaury García

Suspended: None

New England Revolution vs Pumas UNAM Predicted XI

New England Predicted XI (4-3-1-2): Earl Edwards Jr. (GK); DeJuan Jones, Omar Gonzalez, Andrew Farrell, Brandon Bye; Matt Polster, Thomas McNamara, Sebastian Lletget; Carles Gil; Gustavo Bou, Adam Buksa

Pumas UNAM Predicted XI (4-3-3): Alfredo Talavera (GK); Alan Mozo, Arturo Ortiz, Nicolás Freire, Efraín Velarde; Leonel López, Ricardo Galindo, Cristian Battocchio; Sebastián Saucedo, Juan Dinenno, Washington Coroz

New England Revolution vs Pumas UNAM Prediction

The hosts have looked solid in their two MLS games so far, scoring three goals, but have conceded two goals as well. The Mexican side have struggled with injuries in their recent fixtures, picking up just two wins in their last eight games across all competitions.

Though they have had four more days than the hosts to prepare for the game, they might come up short in this away game.

Prediction: New England Revolution 1-0 Pumas UNAM

