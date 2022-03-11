New England Revolution vs Real Salt Lake Prediction and Betting tips | 12th March 2022

In an exciting MLS fixture, the New England Revolution, fifth in the Eastern Conference standings, host Real Salt Lake, fifth in the Western Conference, on Saturday.

The hosts emerged victorious at the Gillette Stadium in the first leg of the CONCACAF Champions League quarter-finals against Pumas UNAM on Wednesday. They will be hoping to extend their winning run across all competitions to three games here.

Real Salt Lake have gotten their MLS 2022 campaign off to a slow start and have scored just once in two games, with that goal coming in the 1-0 win over the Seattle Sounders.

New England Revolution vs Real Salt Lake Head-to-Head

and Key Numbers

In the 22 meetings between the two sides across all competition, the visiting side lead 10-6 in wins while six games have ended in draws.

Real Salt Lake have begun a season with consecutive clean sheets for the first time in the club’s MLS history.

The visiting side are one of just two sides in the Western Conference with back-to-back clean sheets after two games.

The hosts have four clean sheets in their last five games against the Texas-based outfit, who have outscored them 38-30 in this fixture.

New England Revolution vs Real Salt Lake Prediction

The New England Revolution have got off to a decent start to the 2022 campaign. They bounced back well from a 2-2 draw at the Portland Timbers in their season opener to secure a 1-0 win over Dallas last week.

They have scored three goals and conceded two. Real Salt Lake also dropped points in their season opener and secured a 1-0 win in their first home game of the season.

Real Salt Lake @realsaltlake this is the post where we tell you to watch soccer games this is the post where we tell you to watch soccer games https://t.co/T3bTTlmzlB

The Revs travel to Mexico City on Wednesday in the Champions League but lead 3-0 on aggregate against Pumas UNAM. This might impact their performance in this game if Bruce Arena chooses to rest his key players ahead of their continental efforts.

Real Salt Lake will have one week of rest ahead of their next assignment and are expected to field a strong starting XI here. Nonetheless, the Revs are favorites on home turf and should secure a narrow win.

Prediction: New England Revolution 2-1 Real Salt Lake

New England Revolution vs Real Salt Lake Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - New England Revolution (The home side have won in both of their home games and are yet to concede at Saturday's venue)

Tip 2: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 3: Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Seven of the last nine encounters between the two sides have seen at least three goals)

Edited by Peter P