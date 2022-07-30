New England Revolution vs Toronto FC Prediction and Betting Tips | 30th July | MLS 2022

The MLS returns to the fold with another round of matches this weekend as New England Revolution lock horns with Toronto FC in an important clash at the Gillette Stadium on Saturday.

New England Revolution vs Toronto FC Preview

New England Revolution are currently in 10th place in the MLS Eastern Conference standings and have been inconsistent this season. The Revs were held to a 0-0 stalemate by Columbus Crew in their previous game and will need to be more clinical this weekend.

Toronto FC, on the other hand, are in 13th place in the league table at the moment and have struggled this year. The away side suffered a penalty shoot-out defeat at the hands of Vancouver Whitecaps in the Canadian Championship last week and will need to bounce back in this match.

New England Revolution vs Toronto FC Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

New England Revolution have a good record against Toronto FC and have won 14 out of the 35 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Toronto FC's 10 victories.

Toronto FC have secured victory in their last two away matches against New England Revolution - the Canadian team had managed only two victories in their first 17 league matches at the venue.

New England Revolution are winless in their last five games in the MLS - the longest such streak for the Revs since September 2018.

Toronto FC's 4-0 victory against Charlotte FC saw the team score all four goals before half-time - the first time the feat has been achieved in the club's history.

New England Revolution's 0-0 draw against Columbus Crew marked only the fourth time in the last 33 MLS matches in which the Revs have failed to find the back of the net.

Federico Bernardeschi became the first player since 2009 to record a goal and an assist before half-time on his MLS debut.

New England Revolution vs Toronto FC Prediction

Toronto FC were exceptional against Charlotte FC last week and will take plenty of confidence from their four-goal performance. Federico Bernardeschi enjoyed a near-perfect debut in the MLS and will look to replicate his heroics this weekend.

New England Revolution can pack a punch on their day and will need to turn their campaign around. Toronto FC are in better form at the moment and hold a slight upper hand going into this game.

Prediction: New England Revolution 1-2 Toronto FC

New England Revolution vs Toronto FC Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Toronto FC

Tip 2: Game to score over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Toronto FC to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Federico Bernardeschi to score - Yes

