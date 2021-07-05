New England Revolution vs Toronto FC prediction, preview, team news and more | MLS 2021

Looking to end their two-game winless run in the MLS, New England Revolution take on Toronto FC at Gillette Stadium on Wednesday.

The visitors are currently on a six-game losing streak and will be aiming to end that dire run.

New England Revolution failed to return to winning ways last time out as they were held to a 2-2 draw by Columbus Crew.

Caleb Porter's men fought back from two goals down to grab a hard-earned point thanks to Gyasi Zardes and an own goal from Andrew Farrell.

Prior to that, New England Revolution fell to a shock 2-1 defeat at the hands of rock-bottom FC Dallas to snap their five-game winning run.

Despite the slight dip in form, Bruce Arena’s men remain at the summit of the Eastern Conference table, three points above Orlando City SC, who have a game in hand.

Toronto FC, on the other hand, failed to end their horrid run of results last Saturday as they suffered a 7-1 mauling at the hands of DC United.

In a goal glut, seven different players got on the score sheet for DC United as they ran riot at the Audi Field Stadium.

The result condemned Toronto FC to a sixth straight defeat, while they have failed to taste victory in their last seven outings.

Chris Armas’ side have picked up just one win so far and this dire run of results has seen them crash to the bottom of the Eastern Conference table.

New England Revolution vs Toronto FC Head-To-Head

New England Revolution have been the slightly better side in the history of this fixture, claiming 13 wins from their last 33 games against Toronto FC. The visitors have picked up nine wins, while 11 games have ended all square.

New England Revolution Form Guide: W-W-W-L-D

Toronto FC Form Guide: L-L-L-L-L

New England Revolution vs Toronto FC Team News

New England Revolution

The hosts will have to cope without the services of Christian Mafla and Luis Caicedo, who remain sidelined due to injury.

Injured: Christian Mafla, Luis Caicedo

Suspended: None

Toronto FC

Julian Dunn (hip) and Ifunanyachi Achara (ACL) are nursing injuries and will miss out on the game.

Injured: Julian Dunn, Ifunanyachi Achara

Suspended: None

New England Revolution vs Toronto FC Predicted XI

New England Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Matt Turner; DeJuan Jones; Henry Kessler, Andrew Farrell, Brandon Bye; Thomas McNamara, Matt Polster; Arnor Ingvi Traustason, Carles Gil, Tajon Buchanan; Gustavo Bou

Toronto FC Predicted XI (3-5-2): Alex Bono; Eriq Zavaleta, Chris Mavinga, Omar Gonzalez; Richie Laryea, Justin Morrow, Marco Delgado, Michael Bradley, Jonathan Osorio; Ayo Akinola, Alejandro Pozuelo

New England Revolution vs Toronto FC Prediction

While New England Revolution have experienced a slight drop-off in form, they have enjoyed a brilliant start to the campaign. In stark contrast, Toronto FC are rooted to the bottom of the table and head into the game on a horrific six-game losing streak.

We predict the hosts will find their feet and return to winning ways as they are clearly superior in terms of player quality and experience.

Prediction: New England Revolution 2-1 Toronto FC

