New England vs Dallas prediction, preview, team news and more | MLS 2021-22

New England host Dallas at Gillette Stadium in the MLS on Saturday, with both sides starting the season in similar fashion.

New England started off the season with a 2-2 draw against the Portland Timbers. Bruce Arena's side will be looking to kickstart their season with a win against Dallas on Saturday.

Dallas also started their season off with a 1-1 draw against Toronto last time out. Nico Estevez's side had a disappointing campaign last time out and will be looking to massively improve this season.

Both sides will be looking to get their first win of the season and that should make for an interesting matchup.

New England vs Dallas Head-to-Head

Dallas have dominated the recent head-to-head record between the two sides and are unbeaten in their last five meetings against New England, winning four of them.

Dallas came away as 2-1 winners in their previous meeting back in June 2021. Ricardo Pepi's brace was enough to secure all three points on the night, with Gustavo Bou getting on the scoresheet for New England.

New England Form Guide: D

Dallas Form Guide: D

New England vs Dallas Team News

Turner will be a huge miss for New England

New England

New England have no new injury worries following their 2-2 draw against Portland last time out. Brad Knighton is a doubt for the game, while Matt Turner will miss the game through injury.

Injured: Matt Turner

Doubtful: Brad Knighton

Suspended: None

Dallas

Dallas came away unscathed from their 1-1 draw against Toronto last time out. Jimmy Maurer, Szabolcs Schon, Franco Jara and Nicky Hernandez are all still unavailable due to injury.

Injured: Jimmy Maurer, Szabolcs Schon, Franco Jara, Nicky Hernandez

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

New England vs Dallas Predicted XI

FC Dallas @FCDallas Another look behind the scenes.



Assistant Coach Ben Cross Mic'd Up 🎙️ Another look behind the scenes.Assistant Coach Ben Cross Mic'd Up 🎙️ https://t.co/pbXuLFGzBr

New England Predicted XI (4-1-2-1-2): Earl Edwards Jr.; DeJuan Jones, Omar Gonzalez, Andrew Farrell, Brandon Bye; Matt Polster; Thomas McNamara, Sebastian Lletget; Carles Gil; Gustavo Bou, Adam Buksa

Dallas Predicted XI (4-3-3): Maarten Paes; Marco Farfan, Jose Martinez, Matt Hedges, Ema Twumasi; Paxton Pomykal, Edwin Cerrillo, Brandon Servania; Jader Obrian, Paul Arriola, Jesus Ferreira

New England vs Dallas Prediction

Both sides will be looking to kickstart their seasons with a win. However, both sides disappointed during the last campaign and that should once again be the case during the game on Saturday.

We predict a tight game with neither side coming out on top in a draw.

Prediction: New England 1-1 Dallas

Edited by Adit Jaganathan