New England vs New York City prediction, preview, team news and more | MLS Cup Playoffs semi-finals 2021

New England Revolution and New York City lock horns at the Gilette Stadium on Tuesday in the MLS Eastern Conference semi-finals.

The Revs reached this stage after getting a first-round bye for their first-place finish during a memorable campaign in the regular season.

Head coach Bruce Arena was also awarded the MLS Coach of the Year accolade for a fine season, the fourth such honor of his illustrious career.

He's now aiming to guide the side to their first MLS Cup title.

The Blues, on the other hand, beat Atalanta United 2-0 at the weekend thanks to a pair of second-half goals from Valentin Castellanos and Alexander Callens.

This is the farthest they've come since 2019 and will be hoping to break the hoodoo, having lost at this stage four consecutive times between 2016 and 2019.

New England vs New York City Head-To-Head

New England have won nine of their previous 19 clashes with New York City, who've beaten them on six occasions during this period.

The sides have clashes thrice in the 2021 calendar year, with New England winning twice on either side of a 2-0 loss to New York City.

New England Revolution @NERevolution Can't surprise Bruce with much, but Carles Gil and the team did their best to let him know he was voted 2021 MLS Sigi Schmid Coach of the Year before training. Can't surprise Bruce with much, but Carles Gil and the team did their best to let him know he was voted 2021 MLS Sigi Schmid Coach of the Year before training. https://t.co/azQ3WoZDuZ

New England Form Guide (all competitions): D-W-D-W-L

New York City Form Guide (all competitions): W-W-W-D-W

New England vs New York City Team News

New England

Polish striker Adam Buska, who struck 16 times during the regular season, is doubtful with an undisclosed injury.

If he's indeed unfit to start, Gustavo Bou is likely to come in for him in the attack.

This could also be Tajon Buchanan's last game for the Revolution, with the Canadian set to join Belgian side Club Brugge at the end of the season.

Injured: Adam Buksa

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

New York City FC @NYCFC "It's two very good football teams and I expect it to be very even." - Ronny Deila 📰⬇️ "It's two very good football teams and I expect it to be very even." - Ronny Deila 📰⬇️

New York City

The Blues will have Gedion Zelalem back from suspension. However, they won't be able to count on Anton Tinnerholm due to an Anchilles injury, while Nicolas Acevedo is also doubtful.

Keaton Parks underwent blood clot surgery and won't return this season.

Injured: Anton Tinnerholm, Nicolas Acevedo

Suspended: None

Unavailable: Keaton Parks

New England vs New York City Predicted XI

New England (4-3-3): Matt Turner; Brandon Bye, Andrew Farrell, Henry Kessler, DeJuan Jones; Tajon Buchanan, Matt Polster, Emmanuel Boateng; Carles Gil; Gustavo Bou, Adam Buksa.

New York City (4-2-3-1): Sean Johnson; Tayvon Gray, Maxime Chanot, Alexander Callens, James Sands; Alfredo Morales, Gedion Zelalem; Jesus Medina, Maximiliano Moralez, Santiago Rodriguez; Valentin Castellanos.

New England vs New York City Prediction

When two sides of impressive attacking caliber clash, sparks are bound to fly, and we expect the same here too.

New York and New England were two of the highest scoring sides during the regular season, but we're putting our money on the latter to come through.

They've been exceptional all season and have the tools to cause the Blues some real damage.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Prediction: New England 2-1 New York City

Edited by Peter P