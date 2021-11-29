New England vs New York City prediction, preview, team news and more | MLS Cup Playoffs semi-finals 2021

New England Revolution and New York City lock horns at the Gilette Stadium on Tuesday in the MLS Eastern Conference semi-finals.
The Revs reached this stage after getting a first-round bye for their first-place finish during a memorable campaign in the regular season.
Head coach Bruce Arena was also awarded the MLS Coach of the Year accolade for a fine season, the fourth such honor of his illustrious career.
He's now aiming to guide the side to their first MLS Cup title.
The Blues, on the other hand, beat Atalanta United 2-0 at the weekend thanks to a pair of second-half goals from Valentin Castellanos and Alexander Callens.
This is the farthest they've come since 2019 and will be hoping to break the hoodoo, having lost at this stage four consecutive times between 2016 and 2019.
New England vs New York City Head-To-Head
New England have won nine of their previous 19 clashes with New York City, who've beaten them on six occasions during this period.
The sides have clashes thrice in the 2021 calendar year, with New England winning twice on either side of a 2-0 loss to New York City.
New England Form Guide (all competitions): D-W-D-W-L
New York City Form Guide (all competitions): W-W-W-D-W
New England vs New York City Team News
New England
Polish striker Adam Buska, who struck 16 times during the regular season, is doubtful with an undisclosed injury.
If he's indeed unfit to start, Gustavo Bou is likely to come in for him in the attack.
This could also be Tajon Buchanan's last game for the Revolution, with the Canadian set to join Belgian side Club Brugge at the end of the season.
Injured: Adam Buksa
Suspended: None
Unavailable: None
New York City
The Blues will have Gedion Zelalem back from suspension. However, they won't be able to count on Anton Tinnerholm due to an Anchilles injury, while Nicolas Acevedo is also doubtful.
Keaton Parks underwent blood clot surgery and won't return this season.
Injured: Anton Tinnerholm, Nicolas Acevedo
Suspended: None
Unavailable: Keaton Parks
New England vs New York City Predicted XI
New England (4-3-3): Matt Turner; Brandon Bye, Andrew Farrell, Henry Kessler, DeJuan Jones; Tajon Buchanan, Matt Polster, Emmanuel Boateng; Carles Gil; Gustavo Bou, Adam Buksa.
New York City (4-2-3-1): Sean Johnson; Tayvon Gray, Maxime Chanot, Alexander Callens, James Sands; Alfredo Morales, Gedion Zelalem; Jesus Medina, Maximiliano Moralez, Santiago Rodriguez; Valentin Castellanos.
New England vs New York City Prediction
When two sides of impressive attacking caliber clash, sparks are bound to fly, and we expect the same here too.
New York and New England were two of the highest scoring sides during the regular season, but we're putting our money on the latter to come through.
They've been exceptional all season and have the tools to cause the Blues some real damage.
ALSO READArticle Continues below
Prediction: New England 2-1 New York City