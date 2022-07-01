New York City FC vs Atlanta United Prediction and Betting Tips | 3rd July | MLS 2022

New York City FC are back in action with another MLS fixture this weekend as they take on Atlanta United at the Yankee Stadium on Sunday. The two teams have experienced contrasting fortunes this season and will want to win this game.

New York City FC vs Atlanta United Preview

Atlanta United are currently in 11th place in the MLS Eastern Conference standings and have not been at their best this season. The away side suffered a 2-1 defeat against New York Red Bulls last week and will need to bounce back in this fixture.

New York City FC, on the other hand, are in fourth place in the league table at the moment and have been fairly impressive so far. The hosts played out a 4-4 draw against FC Cincinnati in their previous game and have a point to prove this weekend.

New York City FC vs Atlanta United Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

New York City FC and Atlanta United are on an even footing and have won four games apiece out of a total of 11 matches played between the two teams.

New York City FC have dominated this fixture in the recent past and have won four of the last six games played between the two teams, scoring 11 goals in the process.

New York City FC have made the Yankee Stadium their fortress in the MLS and are unbeaten in their last 10 home matches in the competition.

Atlanta United, on the other hand, have not won any of their last seven matches away from home in the MLS and will need to step up in this fixture.

New York City FC striker Valentin Castellanos has picked up seven yellow cards in the MLS this season - more than any other player in his team.

Atlanta United have found the back of the net in six of their last eight away matches in the MLS.

New York City FC vs Atlanta United Prediction

New York City FC have stepped up to the plate so far this season and are in impressive form ahead of this game. The hosts have found the back of the net in each of their last seven MLS matches and will be confident going into this match.

Atlanta United have endured a difficult year so far and will face an uphill battle this weekend. New York City FC are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: New York City FC 2-1 Atlanta United

$1,100 First Bet Insurance at Caesars

New York City FC vs Atlanta United Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - New York City FC

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: New York City FC to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Valentin Castellanos to score - Yes

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far