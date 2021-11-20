New York City FC vs Atlanta United prediction, preview, team news and more | MLS 2021

The MLS is back in action with its first set of playoffs this weekend as New York City FC take on Atlanta United on Sunday. Both teams have been impressive this season and will want to win this game.

Atlanta United are in fifth place in the MLS Eastern Conference standings and have punched above their weight this season. The away side edged FC Cincinnati to a 2-1 victory earlier this month and will want a similar result in this fixture.

New York City FC, on the other hand, are in fourth place in the league table at the moment and have also been excellent this year. The hosts held second-placed Philadelphia Union to a 1-1 draw in their previous game and will need to take it up a notch this weekend.

New York City FC vs Atlanta United Head-to-Head

Atlanta United have a slight edge over New York City FC and have won four out of 10 matches played between the two teams. New York City FC have managed three victories against Atlanta United and will want to level the scales in this fixture.

The previous game between the two sides took place last month and ended in a 1-1 draw. Both teams were well below their best on the day and will need to step up this weekend.

New York City FC form guide in MLS 2021: D-W-W-W-D

Atlanta United form guide in MLS 2021: W-D-D-W-D

New York City FC vs Atlanta United Team News

Heber is unavailable for this game

New York City FC

Keaton Parks, Nicolas Acevedo, and Anton Tinnerholm are currently injured and will not be able to play a part for New York City FC this weekend. Gedion Zelalem was sent off against Philadelphia Union and is suspended for this match.

Injured: Keaton Parks, Nicolas Acevedo, Anton Tinnerholm

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Gedion Zelalem

Atlanta United need to win this game

Atlanta United

Amar Sejdic, Erick Torres, and Franco Ibarra have recovered from their knocks and will be able to feature in this game. Emerson Hyndman remains injured, however, and has been ruled out of this match.

Injured: Emerson Hyndman

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

New York City FC vs Atlanta United Predicted XI

New York City FC Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Sean Johnson; Malte Amundsen, Alexander Callens, Maxime Chanot, Tayvon Gray; James Sands, Alfredo Morales; Maximiliano Moralez, Jesus Medina, Thiago; Valentin Castellanos

Atlanta United Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Bradley Guzan; George Bello, Alan Franco, Miles Robinson, Brooks Lennon; Matheus Rossetto, Santiago Sosa; Luiz Araujo, Ezequiel Barco, Marcelino Moreno; Josef Martinez

New York City FC vs Atlanta United Prediction

New York City FC have improved in recent months and will be intent on proving their mettle in the MLS playoffs. The likes of Valentin Castellanos and Jesus Medina have been impressive this season and will want to make their mark this weekend.

Atlanta United have stepped up towards the latter stages of their campaign and will also be confident on Sunday. New York City hold a slight upper hand at the moment, however, and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: New York City FC 2-1 Atlanta United

