New York City FC vs Charlotte FC Prediction and Betting Tips | August 17th 2022

New York City FC and Charlotte FC will both be looking to end their two-game losing streak when they lock horns at the Red Bull Arena on Wednesday.

However, the Pigeons head into the game unbeaten in 13 straight games across all competitions and will look to continue the trend.

New York City FC were condemned to a second consecutive MLS defeat for the first time since April as they were beaten 3-2 by Inter Miami on Sunday.

They have now failed to taste victory in their last three outings, picking up one point from a possible nine.

With 42 points from 24 games, New York City FC are currently third in the Eastern Conference standings, six points off first-placed Philadelphia Union.

Like the hosts, Charlotte FC failed to find their feet last time out as they suffered a 5-0 thumping against Los Angeles FC.

They have now lost three of their last four outings, with a 3-0 win over DC United on August 4 being the only exception.

With 29 points from 25 games, Charlotte are currently 11th in the east, level on points with Toronto FC.

New York City FC vs Charlotte FC Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the first MLS meeting between the sides, who will both be looking to begin their rivalry on a high.

New York City FC are winless in three straight games, claiming one draw and losing their last two outings.

Charlotte are also on a run of two consecutive defeats, losing against Chicago Fire and Los Angeles FC respectively.

New York City FC boast the division’s second best record on home turf, picking up 27 points from 12 home games so far.

Meanwhile, Charlotte are on a three-game losing streak away from home in the MLS, while managing just one win in their last seven away games.

New York City FC vs Charlotte FC Prediction

New York City have been near-impenetrable on their home turf this season and will fancy their chances against the visiting side. Charlotte, on the other hand, have struggled for results away from home, so we are backing the Pigeons to claim all three points in this one.

Prediction: New York City FC 2-1 Charlotte FC

New York City FC vs Charlotte FC Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - New York City FC

Tip 2: Game to have less than 4.5 cards - Yes (There have been fewer than five bookings in four of Charlotte’s last five games)

Tip 3: First to score - New York City FC (The home side have opened the scoring in seven of their last eight games)

