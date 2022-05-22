New York City FC vs Chicago Fire Prediction and Betting Tips | 22nd May 2022

Reigning champions New York City FC host Chicago Fire in their upcoming Eastern Conference fixture on Saturday.

The hosts have been undefeated for over a month in their MLS fixtures and secured a 2-0 win over DC United last time around. With six wins from 11 league fixtures, they have climbed up to second spot in the Eastern Conference standings, just one point behind Philadelphia Union.

Chicago Fire, on the other hand, are without a win since March and have fallen to last place in the standings. They played out a 3-3 draw against the New York Red Bulls in their previous outing, which brought an end to their four-game losing streak.

New York City FC vs Chicago Fire Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the 17th all-time meeting between the two sides in the MLS. New York City have been the better side in this fixture with eight wins to their name. Chicago have three wins to their name while five games have ended in draws.

The hosts are undefeated in their eight home games against Chicago, recording six wins in a row.

The hosts have kept a clean sheet in their last four league outings while the visitors are without a clean sheet in their last five games, after managing a shutout in four of their first five league games.

Only Austin (25) and Los Angeles FC (24) have scored more goals than the hosts (23) this season while Chicago Fire have the second-worst attacking record in the league, scoring 11 goals in 12 games.

Chicago have conceded at least three goals in their last three away games in the MLS, while the hosts have conceded four of their 10 goals in a single game against Toronto.

New York City FC vs Chicago Fire Prediction

New York City have scored 20 goals at home this term, failing to score in just two of their seven home games. They should be able to find the back of the net here with ease, having scored in all but one home game against the visitors.

Chicago have scored more than one goal in just one away game against the Pigeons and have scored just three goals in their last seven trips to the Citi Field Stadium.

We back the home side to secure a win here, thanks to their impressive form in recent games.

Prediction: New York City FC 2-0 Chicago Fire

New York City FC vs Chicago Fire Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - New York City FC.

Tip 2: Goals - Over/under 2.5 goals - Under 2.5.

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes.

Tip 4: Both teams to score - No.

