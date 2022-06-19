New York City FC vs Colorado Rapids Prediction and Betting Tips - 19th June 2022

The MLS is back in action with another round of games this weekend as New York City FC take on Colorado Rapids in an important encounter at the Yankee Stadium on Sunday.

New York City FC vs Colorado Rapids Preview

Colorado Rapids are currently in 10th place in the MLS Western Conference standings and have not been at their best this season. The Rapids suffered a 3-1 defeat at the hands of Nashville SC in their previous game and will want to bounce back this weekend.

New York City FC, on the other hand, are at the top of the Eastern Conference league table at the moment and have been exceptional this year. The home side edged Minnesota United to a 1-0 victory last week and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

New York City FC vs Colorado Rapids Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

New York City FC have an excellent record against Colorado Rapids and have won three of the five matches played between the two teams, with the other two games ending in draws.

New York City FC have a flawless recent record against Colorado Rapids and have won the last two games played between the two sides.

New York City FC have won their last four matches in the MLS and are one victory away from equalling their longest winning streak in the competition.

Colorado Rapids are yet to win a match away from home this season and have suffered five defeats in their five matches on the road so far this year.

New York City FC are only the fourth team in the history of the MLS to have kept clean sheets in six consecutive matches in the competition.

Diego Rubio has scored seven goals in his last 13 matches in the MLS and is only one goal away from equalling his combined tally from their last two seasons.

New York City FC vs Colorado Rapids Prediction

New York City FC are in exceptional form at the moment and will be intent on winning silverware this year. The hosts have come into their own this season and have excellent players in their ranks.

Colorado Rapids can pack a punch on their day but have been plagued by inconsistency so far. New York City FC are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: New York City FC 3-1 Colorado Rapids

New York City FC vs Colorado Rapids Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - New York City FC

Tip 2: Game to score over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: New York City FC to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Diego Rubio to score - Yes

