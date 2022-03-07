New York City FC vs Comunicaciones prediction, preview, team news and more | 2022 CONCACAF Champions League

The quarter-final stage of the CONCACAF Champions League gets underway on Tuesday as New York City FC face Comunicaciones at Rentschler Field in their first leg fixture.

The MLS side secured a 6-0 win on aggregate over Santos de Guapiles in the round of 16 fixtures while the visitors pipped the Colorado Rapids 4-3 on penalties after the two-legged tie ended in a 1-1 draw.

The hosts have endured a slow start to their title defense in the 2022 MLS season as they are yet to score a goal in two games so far. They played out a goalless draw at the Vancouver Whitecaps on Sunday.

The Guatemalan side have recorded two back-to-back wins in Liga Nacional after their win on penalties and travel to the USA in fine form.

New York City FC vs Comunicaciones Head-to-Head

This will be the first competitive meeting between the two sides. Los Cremas overcame an MLS side in the previous round of fixtures and will fancy beating the hosts here.

New York City FC form guide (all competitions): D-L-W-W

Comunicaciones form guide (all competitions): W-W-W-D-W

New York City FC vs Comunicaciones Team News

New York City FC

Anton Tinnerholm is sidelined with a tendon injury and remains the only injury concern for the Pigeons. Santiago Rodriguez is available for the game, having served a one-game ban in the previous outing.

Injured: Anton Tinnerholm

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Comunicaciones

The visitors have announced a 21-man squad for the first-leg fixture. There are no reported injuries or suspensions for the first leg fixture and they should be able to field a strong starting XI here.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

New York City FC vs Comunicaciones Predicted XI

New York City FC Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Sean Johnson (GK); Malte Amundsen, Alexander Callens, Maxime Chanot, Tayvon Gray; Nicolás Acevedo, Gedion Zelalem; Maximiliano Moralez, Talles Magno, Héber; Valentín Castellanos

Comunicaciones Predicted XI (4-5-1): Kevin Moscoso (GK); Manuel Antonio Gamboa, Nicolás Samayoa, José Corena, Alexander Larín; Jorge Aparicio, Rodrigo Saravia, Oscar Santis, José Contreras, Rafael Andrés Lezcano Montero; Juan Anangonó

New York City FC vs Comunicaciones Prediction

New York City have struggled to get positive results in the MLS. Though the visiting side might not be able to offer a similar kind of challenge as their previous two opponents, they can hold their own.

Given the form of both sides, a low-scoring draw seems to be the likely outcome here.

Prediction: New York City FC 1-1 Comunicaciones

Edited by Peter P