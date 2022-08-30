New York City FC vs DC United Prediction and Betting Tips | 31st August 2022

The MLS returns to the fold with another set of matches this week as New York City FC lock horns with a struggling DC United outfit in an important clash at the Red Bull Arena on Wednesday.

New York City FC vs DC United Preview

DC United are currently rooted to the bottom of the MLS Eastern Conference standings and have been abysmal so far this year. The away side suffered a narrow 3-1 defeat at the hands of Atlanta United last week and will need to prove a point in this fixture.

New York City FC, on the other hand, are in third place in the league table at the moment and have exceeded expectations so far this season. The hosts slumped to a 2-1 defeat against Orlando City in their previous game and will need to bounce back this week.

New York City FC vs DC United Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

New York City FC have a good record against DC United and have won 10 out of the 18 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to DC United's five victories.

New York City FC are unbeaten in their eight home games against DC United in the MLS and have won their last three such matches.

DC United have lost their last six matches away from home in the MLS and have conceded a total of 17 goals in these games.

New York City FC saw their 10-game unbeaten streak come to an end against Charlotte FC this month and have lost consecutive MLS games at home only twice in their history.

New York City FC were denied a point by Tesho Akindele's goal in the 95th minute last week - the latest the hosts have conceded a match-winning goal in the MLS.

DC United conceded three headers against Atlanta United last week - the first time in 11 years that the team has conceded three headed goals in a single MLS game.

New York City FC vs DC United Prediction

New York City FC have been difficult to face at home and have stepped up to the plate this season. The hosts have been inconsistent this month and will need to put their best foot forward this week.

DC United have struggled this season and will need to play out of their skins to achieve a positive result on Wednesday. New York City FC are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: New York City FC 3-1 DC United

New York City FC vs DC United Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - New York City FC

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: New York City FC to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Heber to score - Yes

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Aditya Hosangadi