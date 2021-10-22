New York City FC vs DC United prediction, preview, team news and more | MLS 2021

New York City FC are back in action with another MLS fixture this weekend as they take on DC United on Saturday. Both teams have been inconsistent this season and will want to win this game.

DC United are in seventh place in the MLS Eastern Conference standings and have not been at their best this year. The away side suffered a 3-2 defeat against New England Revolution last week and will want to bounce back in this match.

New York City FC, on the other hand, are in eighth place in the league table at the moment and have slumped after a strong start to their campaign. The hosts suffered a 1-0 defeat in the Hudson River Derby and cannot afford another debacle in this fixture.

New York City FC vs DC United Head-to-Head

New York City FC have a good record against DC United and have won eight out of 16 matches played between the two teams. DC United have managed five victories against New York City FC and will need to step up in this match.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place in June this year and ended in a 2-1 victory for New York City FC. DC United were not at their best on the day and have a point to prove this weekend.

New York City FC form guide in MLS 2021: D-L-D-L-L

DC United form guide in MLS 2021: L-D-L-W-W

New York City FC vs DC United Team News

Heber is unavailable for this game

New York City FC

Heber is currently injured and will not be able to play a part for New York City FC this week. The home side is unlikely to make drastic changes to its lineup going into this game.

Injured: Heber

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

DC United need to win this game

DC United

Brendan Daniel Hines-Ike is injured at the moment and has been ruled out of this match. Chris Odoi-Atsem has made progress with his recovery but might not be able to feature in this game.

Injured: Brendan Daniel Hines-Ike

Doubtful: Chris Odoi-Atsem

Suspended: None

New York City FC vs DC United Predicted XI

New York City FC Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Sean Johnson; Gudmundur Thorarinsson, Alexander Callens, Malte Amundsen, Anton Tinnerholm; James Sands, Keaton Parks; Maximiliano Moralez, Jesus Medina, Thiago; Valentin Castellanos

DC United Predicted XI (3-4-3): Bill Hamid; Andy Najar, Donovan Pines, Steven Birnbaum; Joseph Mora, Julian Gressel, Russell Canouse, Junior Moreno; Kevin Paredes, Ola Kamara, Edison Flores

New York City FC vs DC United Prediction

New York City FC have been impressive in the MLS this year but will have to overcome bouts of inconsistency to address their recent slump. The home side has impressive players in its ranks and will want to win this game.

DC United have also endured an underwhelming campaign and will need to work hard to secure their top-seven finish. Both teams are on an even footing and are likely to play out a draw this weekend.

Prediction: New York City FC 1-1 DC United

Edited by Aditya Hosangadi