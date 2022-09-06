New York City FC vs FC Cincinnati Prediction and Betting Tips | 7th September 2022

The MLS returns to the fold with another round of matches this week as FC Cincinnati lock horns with New York City FC in an important clash at the Citi Field on Wednesday.

New York City FC vs FC Cincinnati Preview

FC Cincinnati are currently in eighth place in the MLS Eastern Conference standings and have not been at their best this season. The away side defeated Charlotte FC by a comfortable 2-0 margin last week and will look to achieve a similar result in this fixture.

New York City FC, on the other hand, are in fourth place in the league table at the moment and have been fairly impressive this year. The hosts suffered a 3-0 defeat at the hands of New England Revolution in their previous game and will need to bounce back this week.

New York City FC vs FC Cincinnati Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

New York City FC have an excellent record against FC Cincinnati and have won six out of the seven matches that have been played between the two teams, with the other game ending in a draw.

New York City FC played out a 4-4 draw against FC Cincinnati in the previous game between the two teams and become the first MLS team to overthrow a three-goal deficit after half-time to rescue a point.

New York City FC's defeat against New England Revolution represented their sixth loss in seven MLS matches - only the second time in history that the team has endured such a streak.

FC Cincinnati have lost only one of their last 14 games in the MLS but have played out draws in 10 of these matches.

Heber has scored braces in three of his four MLS games against FC Cincinnati and will look to add to his tally this week.

Luciano Acosta has registered seven goals and 16 assists in the MLS this season and has managed 40 goal contributions since he joined FC Cincinnati - the fourth-most in the competition during this period.

New York City FC vs FC Cincinnati Prediction

New York City FC are in the midst of a slump at the moment and have several issues to address going into this game. The hosts are on a three-game losing streak and have conceded seven goals in their last three matches.

FC Cincinnati have improved over the course of the season and can pack a punch on their day. Both teams are evenly matched on paper and could play out a draw on Wednesday.

Prediction: New York City FC 2-2 FC Cincinnati

2 for 1 New Player Bonus at Barstool

New York City FC vs FC Cincinnati Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: FC Cincinnati to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Heber to score - Yes

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Aditya Hosangadi