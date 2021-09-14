New York City FC vs FC Dallas prediction, preview, team news and more | MLS 2021

The MLS returns to the fold with another set of matches this week as New York City FC take on FC Dallas at the Red Bull Arena on Tuesday. The two teams have experienced contrasting fortunes this year and will want to win this game.

FC Dallas are in 11th place in the MLS Western Conference standings and have not been at their best this season. The Texas-based outfit played out a 1-1 draw against San Jose Earthquakes last week and will need to take it up a notch in this match.

New York City FC, on the other hand, are in fourth place in the Eastern Conference table and have been impressive this year. The home side lost to New England Revolution last week and will need to bounce back in this fixture.

New York City FC vs FC Dallas Head-to-Head

New York City FC and FC Dallas are on an even footing as far as the official head-to-head record is concerned and have won one game apiece out of a total of five matches played between the two teams.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place in 2019 and ended in a 1-1 draw. Both teams squandered chances on the day and will need to be more clinical this week.

New York City FC form guide in MLS 2021: L-L-W-L-W

FC Dallas form guide in MLS 2021: D-L-W-D-L

New York City FC vs FC Dallas Team News

Heber is unavailable for this game

New York City FC

New York City FC have a few absences going into this game and will have to do without Heber this weekend. Maximiliano Moralez and Jesus Medina have served their suspensions and will be available for selection.

Injured: Heber

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

FC Dallas need to win this game

FC Dallas

FC Dallas will have to do without the services of Paxton Pomykal, John Nelson, and Bressan against New York City FC. The away side is unlikely to make drastic changes to its side for this game.

Injured: Paxton Pomykal, Bressan, John Nelson, Facundo Quignon

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

New York City FC vs FC Dallas Predicted XI

New York City FC Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Sean Johnson; Malte Amundsen, Alexander Callens, Maxime Chanot, Anton Tinnerholm; James Sands, Keaton Parks; Maximiliano Moralez, Jesus Medina, Thiago; Valentin Castellanos

FC Dallas Predicted XI (4-3-3): Phelipe; Ryan Hollingshead, Nkosi Burgess, Matt Hedges, Ema Twumasi; Edwyn Cerrillo, Andres Ricaurte, Brandon Servania; Jader Obrian, Ricardo Pepi, Jesus Ferreira

New York City FC vs FC Dallas Prediction

New York City FC have been impressive in the MLS this year but will have to overcome bouts of inconsistency to make the most of their form. The away side eased past the Revs last month and will be brimming with confidence going into this game.

FC Dallas, on the other hand, have struggled this year and will need to play out of their skins this week. New York City FC are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this match.

Prediction: New York City FC 3-1 FC Dallas

