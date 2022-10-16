New York City FC vs Inter Miami Prediction and Betting Tips | 17th October 2022

The MLS returns to the fold with another round of matches this week as New York City FC lock horns with Phil Neville's Inter Miami side in an important playoff fixture at the Citi Field on Monday.

New York City FC vs Inter Miami Preview

Inter Miami are currently in sixth place in the MLS Eastern Conference standings and have been inconsistent so far this season. The Herons slumped to a 3-1 defeat at the hands of CF Montreal in their previous game and will need to bounce back this week.

New York City FC, on the other hand, are in third place in the league table at the moment and have been impressive this year. The home side edged Atlanta United to a 2-1 victory last week and will look to achieve a similar result in this fixture.

New York City FC vs Inter Miami Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

New York City FC have an impressive record against Inter Miami and have won five out of the six matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Inter Miami's one victory.

Inter Miami won their first-ever MLS game against New York City FC in August this year, with Alejandro Pozuelo scored in all three goals scored by the Herons.

New York City FC have reached the playoffs for the seventh consecutive season in the MLS - the longest active streak in the competition behind New York Red Bulls.

After a run of only one victory in 10 MLS games, New York City FC managed to win three consecutive matches in the competition before the playoffs.

Inter Miami were on a run of only two victories in 15 away games in the MLS this season before winning their last two matches on the road in the regular season.

Inter Miami striker Gonzalo Higuain is currently in excellent form and has found the back of the net in five of his last six matches in the MLS.

New York City FC vs Inter Miami Prediction

New York City FC have had their problems over the past month but have largely managed to meet expectations this season. The hosts can pack a punch on their day and have a point to prove this weekend.

Inter Miami have been a resurgent force in recent weeks and have managed to find their shooting boots in the MLS. New York City FC have been more consistent over the course of the season, however, and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: New York City FC 3-2 Inter Miami

New York City FC vs Inter Miami Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - New York City FC

Tip 2: Game to score over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Inter Miami to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Gonzalo Higuain to score - Yes

