New York City FC vs Inter Miami Prediction and Betting Tips | 23rd July | MLS 2022

The MLS returns to the fold with another round of matches this weekend as New York City FC lock horns with Inter Miami in an important clash at the Yankee Stadium on Saturday.

New York City FC vs Inter Miami Preview

New York City FC are currently in second place in the MLS Eastern Conference standings and have been impressive so far this season. The hosts edged local rivals New York Red Bulls to a crucial 1-0 victory last week and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Inter Miami, on the other hand, are in ninth place in the league table at the moment and have struggled this year. The Herons suffered a damaging 6-0 defeat against Barcelona in their previous game and will need to bounce back in this fixture.

New York City FC vs Inter Miami Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

New York City FC have a flawless record against Inter Miami and have won all the four matches played between the two teams.

New York City FC are the only team Inter Miami have faced on more than two occasions before managing to win a single point.

New York City FC are in impressive form at the moment and have won three consecutive matches, with 10 victories in their last 15 MLS games.

Inter Miami overcame a 2-0 defeat to Charlotte FC to win by a 3-2 margin in their previous game - the first time the Herons have ever overcome a two-goal deficit in the competition.

With his goal last week, Valentin Castellanos has found the back of the net in four consecutive matches and became the second-youngest player to cross the 50-goal mark in the MLS.

Inter Miami have scored 10 goals from substitute appearances so far in the MLS this season - only Los Angeles FC have a better record in this regard.

New York City FC vs Inter Miami Prediction

New York City FC have exceeded expectations and are in exceptional form at the moment. The hosts have stepped up to the plate admirably and will need to work hard to sustain their momentum.

Inter Miami have been inconsistent so far and have several issues to address ahead of this game. New York City FC are the better team at the moment and should be able to maintain their impeccable record against the Herons.

Prediction: New York City FC 3-1 Inter Miami

$1,000 Risk-Free Bet at FanDuel SB

New York City FC vs Inter Miami Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - New York City FC

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: New York City FC to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Valentin Castellanos to score - Yes

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far