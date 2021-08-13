New York City FC vs Inter Miami prediction, preview, team news and more | MLS 2021

New York City FC are back in action with another MLS game this weekend as they lock horns with Inter Miami on Saturday. The two teams have experienced contrasting fortunes this season and will want to win this game.

Inter Miami are in 12th place in the MLS Eastern Conference standings at the moment and have not been at their best this season. Phil Neville's charges edged Nashville SC to a 2-1 victory in their previous game and will want a similar result in this match.

New York City FC, on the other hand, currently find themselves in third place in the league table and have been impressive this season. The home side played out a 2-2 draw against Toronto FC last week and will need to bounce back this weekend.

The latest health update ahead of our meeting with #InterMiamiCF

New York City FC vs Inter Miami Head-to-Head

New York City FC have a flawless record against Inter Miami and have won both matches that have been played between the two teams. Inter Miami have never defeated New York City FC and will look to create history on Saturday.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place last year and ended in a 3-2 victory for New York City FC. Inter Miami gave their opponents a run for their money on the day and will need to step up this weekend.

New York City FC form guide in MLS 2021: D-D-W-W-W

Inter Miami form guide in MLS 2021: W-D-W-D-L

New York City FC vs Inter Miami Team News

Heber is unavailable for this game

New York City FC

New York City FC have a few absences going into this game and will have to do without Heber this weekend. Anton Tinnerholm is also carrying a knock and will likely be sidelined for this fixture.

Injured: Heber

Doubtful: Anton Tinnerholm

Suspended: None

Inter Miami need to win this game

Inter Miami

Joevin Jones is injured at the moment and has been ruled out of the game against New York City FC this weekend. Robbie Robinson is also carrying a knock and might not feature in this match.

Injured: Joevin Jones

Doubtful: Robbie Robinson

Suspended: None

New York City FC vs Inter Miami Predicted XI

New York City FC Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Sean Johnson; Malte Amundsen, Maxime Chanot, Alexander Callens, Tayvon Gray; James Sands, Keaton Parks; Maximiliano Moralez, Jesus Medina, Thiago; Valentin Castellano

Inter Miami Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Nick Marsman; Kieran Gibbs, Leandro Pirez, Ryan Shawcross, Kelvin Leerdam; Gregore, Blaise Matuidi; Rodolfo Pizarro, Federico Higuain, Lewis Morgan; Gonzalo Higuain

New York City FC vs Inter Miami Prediction

Inter Miami have endured a dismal MLS campaign so far and have plenty of work to do to turn their season around. The likes of Gonzalo Higuain and Blaise Matuidi will have to bring their experience to the fore this weekend.

New York City FC, on the other hand, have exceeded expectations and have been in impressive form this year. The home side is the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: New York City FC 2-1 Inter Miami

