New York City FC vs Montreal Prediction and Betting tips | 12th March 2022

The MLS 2022 regular season continues this weekend as New York City FC entertain Montreal in an Eastern Conference fixture at Yankee Stadium on Saturday.

Both clubs endured contrasting fortunes in their midweek CONCACAF Champions League quarter-final fixtures as the hosts secured a 3-1 win over Comunicaciones and Montreal faced a 1-0 loss to Cruz Azul.

Both clubs are in action again in the continental competition next week and might choose to rest some of their first-team players for this league game. With both sides looking to secure their first win of the campaign, it might be a closely contested affair.

New York City FC vs Montreal Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two sides have crossed paths 14 times so far, with all their meetings coming in MLS regular season action. The reigning champions have been the better side by some margin, leading 8-2 in wins while four games have ended all square.

NYCFC have suffered just one loss at home to their northern rivals and secured a 1-0 win when they last met at Saturday's venue last season.

NYCFC’s two points per game against Montreal is the club's best record against any team they have played more than six times in MLS.

Montreal are one of just four sides without a point after two games in the league.

Montréal have faced only 16 total shots in the first two matches of the season, a record only bettered by Columbus Crew and LA Galaxy (14 each).

The Pigeons have lost only one game at home in the last 14 occasions (W10 D3), conceding just seven goals in that period.

New York City FC vs Montreal Prediction

New York City and Montreal will both play in the CONCACAF Champions League next season. The hosts have a 3-1 lead from the first leg and can risk fielding an understrength starting XI here. Montreal, on the other hand, trail 1-0 and face a dilemma in this match.

New York City FC @NYCFC What's coming is the most important thing. We have to prepare for a game. This is not more or less important than any other game. We want to win and to perform. RONNYWhat's coming is the most important thing. We have to prepare for a game. This is not more or less important than any other game. We want to win and to perform. RONNY 💬 What's coming is the most important thing. We have to prepare for a game. This is not more or less important than any other game. We want to win and to perform.

We expect the reigning champions to come out strong in their first league game of the season at a venue where they have scored seven times in two Champions League games. New York City FC should secure a narrow victory.

Prediction: New York City FC 1-0 Montreal

New York City FC vs Montreal Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - New York City FC

Tip 2: Both teams to score - No

Tip 3: Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 4: Montreal to concede in the second half - Yes (Three of the four goals conceded by Montreal have come in the second half)

Edited by Peter P