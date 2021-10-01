New York City FC vs Nashville FC prediction, preview, team news and more | MLS 2021

New York City FC invite Nashville FC to the Red Bull Arena in MLS Eastern Conference action on Sunday.

The home team are winless in their last three outings and suffered a second consecutive loss when they traveled to Chicago on Wednesday. Federico Navarro and Robert Berić scored second-half goals for Chicago Fire as they recorded their first win in six games.

Nashville have just one win to their name from their last five outings and played out a second consecutive draw on Wednesday, with Daryl Dike scoring from the spot in the 76th minute and Brian Anunga's own goal in injury time helping Orlando City pick up a point from the game.

Major League Soccer @MLS Lots of movement in the East after last night. 🧐 Lots of movement in the East after last night. 🧐 https://t.co/Mo8CKj0mHX

New York City FC vs Nashville FC Head-to-Head

The two clubs have squared off just once so far, with that meeting coming in September at Nissan Stadium with a player from each side picking up a red card. Nashville recorded a 3-1 win, with Hany Mukhtar bagging a brace.

New York City FC form guide (MLS): L-L-D-W-D

Nashville FC form guide (MLS): D-D-W-L-W

New York City FC vs Nashville FC Team News

New York City FC

Heber returned to the pitch after a brief spell on the sidelines against Chicago, so the hosts have a clean bill of health for this game. Valentin Castellanos was awarded a one-match ban by the MLS Disciplinary Committee against Chicago Fire. James Sands was also suspended for that game and both players should return to the starting XI here.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Nashville FC

Handwalla Bwana is recovering from a concussion he picked up in August and is the only injury concern for the visiting side here.

Injured: Handwalla Bwana

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

New York City FC vs Nashville FC Predicted XI

New York City FC Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Sean Johnson; Gudmundur Thorarinsson, Alexander Callens, Malte Amundsen, Anton Tinnerholm; James Sands, Keaton Parks; Maximiliano Moralez, Jesus Medina, Thiago; Valentin Castellanos

Nashville SC Predicted XI (3-5-2): Joe Willis; Jack Maher, Dave Romney, Walker Zimmerman; Daniel Lovitz, Alistair Johnston, Tah Anunga, Hany Mukhtar, Dax McCarty; Randall Leal, Daniel Rios

New York City FC vs Nashville FC Prediction

Also Read

New York City and Nashville are just two places apart in the league standings and have been struggling for form in their recent outings. The game promises to be a good contest, but Nashville have the better goalscoring and defensive record at the moment and should be able to record a win here.

Prediction: New York City FC 2-1 Nashville FC

Edited by Peter P

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far