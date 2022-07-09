New York City FC vs New England Revolution Prediction and Betting Tips | 9th July | MLS 2022

The MLS returns to the fold with another round of matches this weekend as New England Revolution take on an impressive New York City FC in an important clash at the Yankee Stadium on Saturday.

New York City FC vs New England Revolution Preview

New England Revolution are currently in seventh place in the MLS Eastern Conference standings and are not at their best this season. The Revs were held to a 2-2 draw by FC Cincinnati in their previous game and will need to step up this weekend.

New York City FC, on the other hand, are in fourth place in the league table at the moment and have been fairly impressive so far. The home side played out a 2-2 draw against Atlanta United last week and will need to be more robust in this fixture.

New York City FC vs New England Revolution Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

New England Revolution have a good record against New York City FC and have won nine out of the 21 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to New York City FC's seven victories.

New York City FC eliminated New England Revolution in last season's playoffs and will look to achieve a similar result in this fixture.

New York City FC are winless in their last four matches in the MLS and will need to step up to the plate in this fixture.

New England Revolution, on the other hand, are in impressive form at the moment and are on a 10-match unbeaten run in the MLS.

Valentin Castellanos scored both goals against Atlanta United and has scored 17 goals in the MLS at the Yankee Stadium since the start of last season.

New England Revolution have dropped nine points from goals scored after the 70th minute - the highest in the MLS this season.

New York City FC vs New England Revolution Prediction

New England Revolution have grown in stature since the start of the season and are in impressive form at the moment. The Revs have an excellent squad at their disposal and will look to make their mark in this fixture.

New York City FC can pack a punch on their day but are in the midst of a slump at the moment. Both teams are evenly matched on paper and could play out a draw in this match.

Prediction: New York City FC 2-2 New England Revolution

New York City FC vs New England Revolution Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: New England Revolution to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Valentin Castellanos to score - Yes

