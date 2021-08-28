New York City FC vs New England Revolution prediction, preview, team news and more | MLS 2021

The MLS is back in action with another set of matches this weekend as New York City FC take on New England Revolution at the Yankee Stadium on Saturday. Both teams have been impressive this season and will want to win this game.

New York City FC are in fifth place in the MLS Eastern Conference standings at the moment and have hit their stride this season. The home side suffered a 1-0 defeat against Philadelphia Union last week and will need to step up in this match.

New England Revolution, on the other hand, are at the top of the league table and have been exceptional this year. The away side eased past FC Cincinnati last week and will want a similar result in this fixture.

Seven matches today as Heineken #RivalryWeek continues! ⚡️ pic.twitter.com/B8vUnwrazB — Major League Soccer (@MLS) August 28, 2021

New York City FC vs New England Revolution Head-to-Head

New England Revolution have a good record against New York City FC and have won eight out of 17 matches played between the two teams. New York City FC have managed five victories against the Revolution and have a point to prove on Saturday.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place in June this year and ended in a 3-2 victory for New England Revolution. New York City FC suffered a few defensive lapses on the day and will need to be more robust this weekend.

New York City FC form guide in MLS 2021: L-W-D-D-W

New England Revolution form guide in MLS 2021: W-W-W-W-D

New York City FC vs New England Revolution Team News

Heber is unavailable for this game

New York City FC

New York City FC have a few absences going into this game and will have to do without Heber this week. Jesus Medina picked up his fifth yellow card of the season last weekend and is suspended for this game.

Injured: Heber

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Jesus Medina

New England Revolution have a strong squad

New England Revolution

Luis Caicedo and Carles Gil are injured at the moment and have been ruled out of this fixture. New England Revolution are unlikely to make drastic changes to their team for this game.

Injured: Luis Caicedo, Carles Gil

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

New York City FC vs New England Revolution Predicted XI

New York City FC Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Sean Johnson; Malte Amundsen, Maxime Chanot, Alexander Callens, Anton Tinnerholm; Alfredo Morales, James Sands; Maximiliano Moralez, Ismael Tajouri-Shradi, Thiago; Valentin Castellanos

New England Revolution Predicted XI (4-3-3): Brad Knighton; DeJuan Jones, Andrew Farrell, Henry Kessler, Brandon Bye; Matt Polster, Tommy McNamara, Maciel; Tajon Buchanan, Gustavo Bou, Adam Buksa

New York City FC vs New England Revolution Prediction

New England Revolution are unbeaten in their last nine matches and are one of the favourites to win the league title this year. The likes of Adam Buksa and Gustavo Bou can be lethal on their day and will want to make a mark in this game.

New York City FC have justified their potential this year but face an uphill battle against a strong team this weekend. The away side is the better team at the moment and holds the upper hand going into this game.

Prediction: New York City FC 1-3 New England Revolution

Edited by Aditya Hosangadi