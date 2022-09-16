New York City FC vs New York Red Bulls Prediction and Betting Tips | September 17, 2022

New York City FC will entertain local rivals New York Red Bulls at the Yankee Stadium in the MLS Eastern Conference on Saturday (September 17).

The hosts are in fourth place in the standings, while the Red Bulls are in third place, with a four-point lead over New York City. A win here will boost NYCFC's playoff hopes after the Red Bulls joined Philadelphia Union and Montreal as the third team with a guaranteed playoff berth in the East.

New York City have just one win in their last ten league games. They're coming off a 1-0 defeat against Charlotte last time around. The Red Bulls, meanwhile, returned to winning ways against New England Revolution. Goals from Cristian Casseres and Lewis Morgan helped them overcome a one-goal deficit.

New York City beat Atlas 2-0 at home in the Campeones Cup final on Thursday. They will hope to carry that momentum to earn the bragging rights in the Hudson River Derby.

New York City FC vs New York Red Bulls Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the 24th edition of the Hudson River Derby, with the visitors enjoying a 13-7 lead in wins, while three games have ended in draws.

Home advantage has been a big factor in these games, with five of NYCFC's seven games coming at home. The Red Bulls picked up a 1-0 win in their last away game in this fixture almost a year ago.

New York City snapped their four-game winless run against the visitors with a 1-0 away win in July earlier this month.

There have been under 2.5 goals scored in eight of the Red Bulls' last ten away games. The visitors have lost just thrice away this season.

New York City FC vs New York Red Bulls Prediction

The Pigeons have struggled in recent games but will look to make the most of their home advantage against their arch-rivals. As the visitors have secured a playoff berth, they might choose to take take their foot off the pedal here.

Considering the struggles of NYFC in recent games and the fact that there's not much at stake for the visitors, a low-scoring draw might ensue.

Prediction: New York City FC 1-1 New York Red Bulls.

New York City FC vs New York Red Bulls Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Lewis Morgan to score any time - Yes

Tip 5: Yellow cards - Over/Under 2.5 Yellow cards - Over 2.5

