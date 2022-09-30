New York City FC vs Orlando City Prediction and Betting Tips | 2nd October 2022

The MLS is back in action with another round of matches this weekend as New York City FC lock horns with Orlando City in an important encounter at the Red Bull Arena on Sunday.

New York City FC vs Orlando City Preview

New York City FC are currently in fourth place in the MLS Eastern Conference standings and have been impressive so far this season. The hosts eased past New York Red Bulls by a comfortable 2-0 margin in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this weekend.

Orlando City, on the other hand, are in sixth place in the league table at the moment and have been slightly inconsistent over the past year. The away side thrashed Toronto FC by a comfortable 4-0 margin before the international break and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

New York City FC vs Orlando City Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Orlando City have a good record against New York City FC and have won 11 out of the 24 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Orlando City's seven victories.

Orlando City have picked up only their second victory in their last 12 matches against New York City FC with their match in August this year.

New York City FC secured only their second victory in 11 MLS games with their derby victory against New York Red Bulls in their previous game.

Orlando City lost their previous away game by a 5-1 margin at the hands of Philadelphia Union - only their fourth defeat on the road in the MLS this season.

New York City FC star Maximiliano Moralez has scored five goals against Orlando City - more than any other opponents in his MLS career.

With Ercan Kara's 10th goal of the season against Toronto FC, Orlando City have now had at least one 10-goal player in each of their last eight MLS campaigns.

New York City FC vs Orlando City Prediction

New York City FC have an impressive squad at their disposal and have an impressive recent record in this fixture. The hosts are in the midst of a slump at the moment and have plenty of work to do ahead of this match.

Orlando City have shown flashes of brilliance this season but will need to work on their consistency in the coming weeks. Both teams are on an even footing at the moment and could play out a draw this weekend.

Prediction: New York City FC 2-2 Orlando City

New York City FC vs Orlando City Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: New York City FC to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Ercan Kara to score - Yes

