New York City FC vs Philadelphia Union Prediction and Betting Tips - 19th March 2022

Fresh off progressing to the semi-finals of the CONCACAF Champions League, New York City FC will face Philadelphia Union in the MLS on Saturday.

The U have enjoyed a fine start to the new MLS season and will seek to pick up a third league victory on the spin.

Thanks to a 3-1 first-leg win, despite losing 4-2 against Comunicaciones FC in Wednesday’s return leg, New York City reached the semi-finals of the CONCACAF Champions League.

They now turn their attention to the MLS, where they got their campaign up and running, courtesy of a 4-1 win over CF Montreal two weeks ago. Before that, New York City were without a win in their first two league games, picking up a draw and a defeat.

Meanwhile, Philadelphia continued their fine start to the season, securing a 2-0 home win over San Jose Earthquakes. It was a second consecutive victory for the U, who saw off CF Montreal 2-1 before that.

Philadelphia Union have now picked up seven points from an available nine and are in the upper echelons (second) of the league table.

New York City FC vs Philadelphia Union Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

New York City boast a superior record in this fixture, claiming ten wins in their last 17 meetings.

Philadelphia Union, meanwhile, have picked up five wins in that period, while the spoils have been shared on two different occasions.

New York City head into Saturday’s game unbeaten in six home games, picking up four wins and two draws.

Meanwhile, Philadelphia Union have enjoyed an unbeaten start to the season, claiming two wins and one draw from their opening three games.

New York City and Philadelphia last met in the Eastern Conference final last season, with the Pigeons claiming a 2-1 victory.

New York City FC vs Philadelphia Union Prediction

Philadelphia have enjoyed a sensational start to their campaign. They are currently tied on seven points with three other teams at the top the table after three rounds of games.

Meanwhile, New York are yet to hit their stride, but they still pose a serious threat to any team in the division. A thrilling contest could ensue on Saturday, with the two teams likely to settle for a share of the spoils.

Prediction: New York City FC 2-2 Philadelphia Union.

New York City FC vs Philadelphia Union Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw,

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - (New York City and Philadelphia Union have fared well in front of goal this season, with four and three goals, respectively)

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes (both teams have scored in six of their last nine meetings).

