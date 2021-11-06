New York City FC vs Philadelphia Union prediction, preview, team news and more | MLS 2021

New York City FC are back in action with another MLS fixture this weekend as they take on Philadelphia Union on Sunday. Both teams have been impressive this season and will want to win this game.

Philadelphia Union are in second place in the MLS Eastern Conference standings and have been exceptional this year. The Union eased past FC Cincinnati by a 2-0 margin in their previous game and will want a similar result from this fixture.

New York City FC, on the other hand, are in fourth place in the league table at the moment and have also stepped up this season. The home side secured a 3-1 victory against Inter Miami last weekend and will be confident going into this match.

x - PhilaUnion @PhilaUnion Just Guys Being Dudes 🤯



*we wanted to include the Harlem Globetrotter song, but due to legal reasons we settled for a kazoo* Just Guys Being Dudes 🤯*we wanted to include the Harlem Globetrotter song, but due to legal reasons we settled for a kazoo* https://t.co/XrUNmHTuq1

New York City FC vs Philadelphia Union Head-to-Head

New York City have a good record against Philadelphia Union and have won nine out of 15 matches played between the two teams. Philadelphia Union have managed five victories against their opponents and will need to improve their record in this fixture.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place in August this year and ended in a narrow 1-0 victory for Philadelphia Union. New York City FC squandered several opportunities on the day and will need to be more clinical this weekend.

New York City FC form guide in MLS 2021: W-W-W-D-L

Philadelphia Union form guide in MLS 2021: W-D-W-L-D

New York City FC vs Philadelphia Union Team News

New York City FC have a strong squad

New York City FC

Gudmundur Thorarinsson, Nicolas Acevedo, and Anton Tinnerholm are currently injured and will not be able to play a part for New York City FC this weekend. The home side is unlikely to make drastic changes to its lineup going into this game.

Injured: Gudmundur Thorarinsson, Nicolas Acevedo, Anton Tinnerholm, Ismael Tajouri-Shradi

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Philadelphia Union have a point to prove

Philadelphia Union

Jamiro Monteiro and Sergio Santos are injured at the moment and have been ruled out of the match this weekend. Ilsinho has made progress with his recovery but might not be able to feature in this game.

Injured: Jamiro Monteiro, Sergio Santos

Doubtful: Ilsinho

Suspended: None

New York City FC vs Philadelphia Union Predicted XI

New York City FC Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Sean Johnson; Malte Amundsen, Alexander Callens, Maxime Chanot, Tayvon Gray; James Sands, Keaton Parks; Maximiliano Moralez, Jesus Medina, Thiago; Valentin Castellanos

Philadelphia Union Predicted XI (4-4-2): Andre Blake; Kai Wagner, Jack Elliott, Jakob Glesnes, Olivier Mbaizo; Jose Martinez, Alejandro Bedoya, Anthony Fontana, Paxton Aaronson; Daniel Gazdag, Kacper Przybylko

New York City FC vs Philadelphia Union Prediction

Philadelphia Union have been impressive in the MLS this year and will be bolstered by the return of several key players this week. The Union have been plagued by inconsistency over the past month and have a few issues to solve at the moment.

New York City FC have managed to overcome their recent slump and have registered three victories on the trot in the MLS. Both teams are currently on a fairly even footing and are likely to share the spoils this weekend.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Prediction: New York City FC 2-2 Philadelphia Union

Edited by Aditya Hosangadi