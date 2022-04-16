New York City FC vs Real Salt Lake Prediction and Betting Tips - 17th April 2022

Two teams in need of a pick-me-up in the MLS will go head-to-head as New York City FC play host to Real Salt Lake at the Yankee Stadium on Sunday.

The hosts are without a win in five games across competitions, while the visitors head into the game on a three-match winless run.

Having lost 3-1 to Seattle Sounders in last week’s first leg, New York City saw their CONCACAF Champions League run come to an end as they played out a 1-1 draw in the second leg on Thursday.

They now turn their attention to the MLS, where they are on a two-game losing streak, suffering defeats against Philadelphia Union and Toronto FC in their last two outings.

New York City, meanwhile, have endured a slow start to the season. They are 12th in the Eastern Conference standings after picking up four points from five games.

Meanwhile, Real Salt Lake failed to return to winning ways last time out as they played out a 2-2 draw with Toronto FC. They have now failed to win their last three outings, picking up two points from a possible nine since a 2-1 win over Nashville in March.

With 12 points from seven games, Real Salt Lake are third in the Western Conference standings, evel on points with second-placed LA Galaxy.

New York City FC vs Real Salt Lake Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

Real Salt Lake have been utterly dominant in this fixture, claiming four wins from the last five..

New York City have managed just one win in this period, which came in April 2018, when they won 4-0 on home turf.

The Pigeons head into the weekend winless in five games across competitions, losing four and managing one draw since a 4-1 victory over Montreal in Marcb..

Real Salt Lake, meanwhile, have failed to taste victory in their last three outings, picking up two points from a possible nine.

New York City have struggled to get going in attack, holding the division’s joint-worst record with five goals.

New York City FC vs Real Salt Lake Prediction

New York have stumbled into the new season, and their struggles can be pinned to their lack of sting at the attacking end of the pitch. Real Salt Lake, meanwhile, have been dominant in this fixture, claiming four wins from their last five encounters. They are expected to maintain this fine run and come out victorious on Sunday.

Prediction: New York City FC 1-2 Real Salt Lake.

New York City FC vs Real Salt Lake Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Real Salt Lake.

Tip 2: Both teams to score - Yes (Real Salt Lake have failed to keep a clean sheet in their last four games).

Tip 3: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been three or more goals in four of the five previous meetings between the two teams).

