New York City FC vs San Jose Earthquakes Prediction and Betting Tips | 1 May, 2022

New York City FC host the San Jose Earthquakes at Yankee Stadium in the MLS on Sunday, with both sides having contrasting starts to the season.

New York are currently 7th in the Eastern Conference, four points off the top three. Ronny Deila's side have picked up form of late and are unbeaten in their last three games. They will look to extend their streak with a win against San Jose on Sunday.

San Jose are currently 13th in the Western Conference, two points off the bottom of the table. Alex Covelo's side have been in decent form of late, having only lost one of their last five games. They will hope to continue that momentum in the game against New York on Sunday.

Looking ahead, the 1998 With 6 goals in Week 7 and 5 goals last week, @NYCFC became one of just six teams in @MLS history to score 11+ goals over a two-game span.Looking ahead, the 1998 @LAGalaxy hold the record for the most goals over a three-game span, scoring 15 from June 4 to June 18, 1998. With 6 goals in Week 7 and 5 goals last week, @NYCFC became one of just six teams in @MLS history to score 11+ goals over a two-game span. Looking ahead, the 1998 @LAGalaxy hold the record for the most goals over a three-game span, scoring 15 from June 4 to June 18, 1998. https://t.co/MOAj3owk6G

Both sides have been playing well recently and that should make for an exciting matchup.

New York City FC vs San Jose Earthquakes Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

New York have dominated the recent head-to-head record between the two sides and are unbeaten in their last five meetings, winning four of them.

New York came away as 2-1 winners the last time the two sides met back in September 2019.

New York have the third best attack in the league, having scored 16 goals in their seven games so far this season.

San Jose are tied for the fourth best attack in the league, with 15 goals from eight games. However, they also have the worst defense in the league, having conceded 20 goals so far this season.

New York City FC vs San Jose Earthquakes Prediction

This fixture will guarantee goals, given the recent form of the two sides.

Alfredo Morales will be suspended for New York, with Maxi Moralez, Maxim Chanot and Anton Tinnerholm all out due to injury. San Jose will have Javier Lopez, Judson, Gilbert Fuentes and George Asomani all unavailable for the game.

We predict a high scoring game, with New York coming away with the victory.

Prediction: New York City FC 3-2 San Jose Earthquakes

New York City FC vs San Jose Earthquakes Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: New York City FC Win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score - YES (New York have scored 14 goals in their last five games, while San Jose have scored 16)

Tip 3 - Valentin Castellanos to score/assist (The forward has five goals and one assist from seven games so far this season)

