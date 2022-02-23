New York City FC vs Santos de Guápiles prediction, preview, team news and more | 2022 CONCACAF Champions League

The second leg round of 16 fixtures in the CONCACAF Champions League return this week, as New York City FC square off against Santos de Guapiles at Banc of California Stadium on Wednesday.

The first leg ended in a 2-0 win for the MLS side, thanks to a first-half brace from Valentín Castellanos. The hosts lifted the MLS Cup in 2021 and will kick off their title defense with a home game at LA Galaxy on Sunday.

The visiting side have had a slow start to their domestic league and are currently in last place in the table. They suffered a 4-1 thumping by Guadalupe in their previous league outing and might struggle here as well.

New York City FC vs Santos de Guápiles Head-to-Head

This will just be the second competitive meeting between the two sides across all competitions. The first leg fixture at Estadio Nacional de Costa Rica ended in a 2-0 win for the Boys in Blue.

New York City FC form guide (all competitions): W-W-W-W-D

Santos de Guápiles form guide (all competitions): L-L-L-W-L

New York City FC vs Santos de Guápiles Team News

New York City FC

Alfredo Morales missed out on the first leg after testing positive for COVID-19. He faces a late fitness test in this home game and remains a doubt. Santiago Rodríguez picked up a straight red card for his foul and will serve a one-game ban here.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Alfredo Morales

Suspended: Santiago Rodríguez

Santos de Guápiles

There are no reported injury concerns for the visiting side for the second leg tie. Javon East, Everardo Rubio, and Luis Paradela were ineligible for the first leg on account of a visa-related issue.

Paradela won't be able to make the trip to the USA while the other two will be able to rejoin the squad for this game.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: Luis Paradela

New York City FC vs Santos de Guápiles Predicted XI

New York City FC Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Sean Johnson (GK); Malte Amundsen, Alexander Callens, Maxime Chanot, Tayvon Gray; Nicolás Acevedo, Gedion Zelalem; Maximiliano Moralez, Talles Magno, Héber; Valentín Castellanos

Santos de Guápiles Predicted XI (5-4-1): Kevin Ruíz (GK); Michael Barquero, Luis Hernández, Pablo Arboine, Alvin Bennett, Juan Diego Madrigal; Josimar Méndez, Osvaldo Rodríguez, Denilson Mason, Sebastián Gerardo Castro Rodríguez; Javon East

New York City FC vs Santos de Guápiles Prediction

The visiting side are going through a poor run of form at the moment. They have scored just three goals in five league games so far and had just one shot on target in the first leg.

New York City dominated the proceedings in the first leg and should face no problems in producing another impressive display here.

Prediction: New York City FC 2-0 Santos de Guápiles

Edited by Peter P