New York City FC vs Seattle Sounders prediction, preview, team news and more | 2022 CONCACAF Champions League

Seattle Sounders carry a 3-1 lead into the second leg of their CONCACAF Champions League semi-final against New York City FC.

The first leg between the two sides ended 3-1 in favor of the Seattle Sounders. Albert Rusnak opened the scoring for Brian Schmetzer's men in the 16th minute before New York City pulled one back through Thiago Andrade just 11 minutes later.

Jordan Morris restored the Sounders' lead in the 34th minute and Nicolas Lodeiro converted from the spot in the second half to add some cushion to it and make it 3-1. As such, Ronny Deila's men have it all to do on Wednesday night at the Red Bull Arena.

New York City FC have got off to a poor start to the new MLS season as well. They have won just one of their first five games of the new campaign and have lost three in the process. Overcoming the challenge posed by the Seattle Sounders could prove to be a huge boost for both the team and the fans.

Seattle Sounders' early-season form has been nothing to write home about either. They are languishing at 11th in the MLS Western Conference table with just two wins in five matches. If Seattle can preserve their lead and beat New York City FC, it will be their first CCL Final appearance in history.

But Sounders' head coach Brian Schmetzer is aware that the tie is far from over. He said (via Sounders FC):

“The warning is: New York City can play better, I know they can play better. I know their coach is going to get them to play better, so we have to be prepared for the entirety of the game and not just focused on one singular event. But having said that, would it be nice to score a goal in the first half? Yes, absolutely it would.”

New York City FC vs Seattle Sounders Head-to-Head

The two sides have locked horns six times in the past. Both teams have won three matches each. The home side has won the last four meetings between the two sides.

There have been three or more goals scored in five of the six matches played between the two sides. The last time the two sides met was in the first leg of the CONCACAF quarter-final tie which the Sounders won 3-1.

New York City FC vs Seattle Sounders Team News

New York City FC

Anton Tinnerholm is recovering from an Achilles tendon injury he suffered last year. Maxi Moralez suffered a rib problem ahead of the first leg and he is unlikely to make it for the second leg either. Maxime Chanot is a doubt after missing the first leg due to an upper body issue.

Injuries: Anton Tinnerholm

Doubtful: Maxime Chanot, Maxi Moralez

Suspensions: None

Seattle Sounders

Yeimar Gomez Andrade is likely to miss out due to a high-ankle sprain. Other than that, Sounders have no major injury concerns.

Injuries: Yeimar Gomez Andrade

Doubtful: None

Suspensions: None

New York City FC vs Seattle Sounders Predicted Lineups

New York City Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Sean Johnson; Malte Amundsen, Thiago Martins, Alexander Callens, Tayvon Gray; Alfredo Morales, Keaton Parks; Thiago Andrade, Talles Magno, Santiago Rodriguez; Valentin Castellanos

Seattle Sounders Predicted XI (3-4-3): Stefan Frei; Kelyn Rowe, Jackson Ragen, Xavier Arreaga, Alex Roldan; Joao Paulo, Albert Rusnak, Cristian Roldan, Nicolas Lodeiro, Jordan Morris; Raul Ruidiaz

New York City FC vs Seattle Sounders Prediction

New York City FC @NYCFC We have to come out with that win or die mentality and we have to give everything. What we were good at last year in the playoffs was enjoying the moment. You perform well and if you lose you can deal with it. If you don't perform well and lose, you think about it after. RONNYWe have to come out with that win or die mentality and we have to give everything. What we were good at last year in the playoffs was enjoying the moment. You perform well and if you lose you can deal with it. If you don't perform well and lose, you think about it after. RONNY 💬 We have to come out with that win or die mentality and we have to give everything. What we were good at last year in the playoffs was enjoying the moment. You perform well and if you lose you can deal with it. If you don't perform well and lose, you think about it after.

New York City FC will throw everything they have at the Seattle Sounders. But Brian Schmetzer's men might just be up for the challenge. They ought to be able to hold their ground and see this through.

Prediction: New York City FC 2-1 Seattle Sounders

