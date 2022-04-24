New York City FC vs Toronto FC Prediction and Betting Tips - 24th April 2022

The MLS returns with a fresh set of fixtures as New York City FC and Toronto FC lock horns at the Yankee Stadium on Sunday.

The hosts will seek to get one over the Reds after failing to win the last three meetings between the two teams in 2021.

New York returned to winning ways in emphatic fashion, seeing off Real Salt Lake 6-0 on Sunday.

Before that, they were on a five-game winless run across competitions, picking up one draw and losing five. With seven points from six games, New York are tenth in the Eastern Conference standings.

Meanwhile, Toronto are fifth in the conference table after picking up 11 points from their opening seven games.

The Reds head into the weekend fresh off a 2-1 victory over Philadelphia Union on Sunday. Toronto are unbeaten in four games, picking up ten points from a possible 12.

New York City FC vs Toronto FC Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

Toronto boast a slight upper hand in this fixture, claiming eight wins from the last 21 meetings.

New York have picked up two fewer wins in this period, while the spoils have been shared on seven occasions.

Toronto are on a three-game unbeaten run against Toronto, dating back to a 1-0 defeat in October 2020.

The Reds head into Sunday’s game on a run of four league games without defeat, claiming three wins and a draw.

However, they have failed to taste victory in their last five away games, picking up three draws and losing twice since a 1-0 friendly win at Chicago Fire in February.

New York City FC vs Toronto FC Prediction

New York put on a resilient displa, putting six past Real Salt Lake to claim an emphatic victory. They could build on that performance and come away with a slender victory against a Toronto side that have failed to win their last five away games.

Prediction: New York City FC 2-1 Toronto FC

New York City FC vs Toronto FC Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - New York City FC.

Tip 2: Both teams to score - Yes (Both teams have scored in four of their last six meetings).

Tip 3: Less than 4.5 cards - Yes (There have been fewer than five bookings in seven of the last eight meetings between the two teams).

Edited by Bhargav