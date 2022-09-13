New York City vs Atlas prediction, preview, team news and more | Campeones Cup 2022 

New York City will face Atlas at the Yanke Stadium in the final of the Campeones Cup on Wednesday. It's an annual tournament disputed by the defending champions of the MLS Cup and the winner of the Campeon de Campeones from Mexico.

The hosts booked their spot in the competition by winning the MLS Cup, defeating Portland Timbers on penalties in the final in December 2021. Atlas FC automatically qualified by winningthe Liga MX Apertura and Liga MX Clausura.

New York come into the game of a 1-0 defeat away to Charlotte in the MLS on Saturday. Daniel Ross scored the winner in the fifth minute.

Atlas, meanwhile, fell to a 3-1 defeat to Atletico San Luis in the MLX on Sunday. They went into the break with a 1-0 lead, but a second-half meltdown saw their visitors claim maximum points.

New York City vs Atlas Head-to-Head

This will be the first meeting between the two teams, who have both been in poor form recently.

Atlas are winless in their last eight league games, losing five. Meanwhile, New York have lost four and drawn one of their last five games.

New York City form guide (league): L-D-L-L-L

Atlas form guide (league): L-L-D-L-L

New York City vs Atlas Team News

New York City

Alfredo Morales and Anton Tinnerholm have both been ruled out with injury.

Injured: Alfredo Morales, Anton Tinnerholm

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Atlas FC

Aldo Paul Rocha is unavailable due to a hamstring injury.

Injured: Aldo Paul Rocha

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

New York City vs Atlas Predicted XIs

New York City (3-4-3): Sean Johnson (GK); Alexander Callens, Tayvon Gray, Vuk Latinovich; Malte Amundsen, Gedion Zelalem, Justin Haak, Andreas Jasson; Thiago Andrade, Talles Magno, Gabriel Pereira

Atlas (5-3-2): Jose Hernandez (GK); Idekel Dominguez, Jesus Molina, Victor Aguilera, Gaddi Ledesma, Jose Abella; Edyairth Ortega; Abraham Bass; Christopher Trejo, Jesus Zazueta, Jonathan Herrera

New York City vs Atlas Prediction

The two teams' patchy form means they are both lacking in confidence, although they could raise the ante, as inter-country bragging rights are on the line.

Both teams are likely to cancel each other out in a low-scoring draw before the game is decided on penalties.

Prediction: New York City 1-1 Atlas (2-2 aet)

