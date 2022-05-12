New York City vs Columbus Crew Prediction and Betting Tips - 14th May 2022

New York City host Columbus Crew at Yankee Stadium in the MLS on Saturday, looking to extend their unbeaten run to seven games in all competitions.

With four wins and 14 points from nine games in the 2021-22 season thus far, the Sky Blues are in sixth position in the Eastern Conference standings.

It's a massive turnaround in fortunes, having started off with just one win from the opening five games. They currently boast an undefeated streak of six games.

Their last few outings have produced some crazy action, with Ronny Deila's side thrashing Real Salt Lake 6-0 followed by a pulsating 5-4 win over Toronto.

They also recently saw off Rochester New York 3-1 in the round of 32 of the US Open Cup.

Columbus are just a point off New York, albeit having played one more game, although their recent spell hasn't been inspiring.

The Crew have won only one of their last eight games - a 3-0 win over DC United at the start of the month - and lost four, including a 2-1 loss to Detroit City in the cup.

New York City vs Columbus Crew Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 19 previous matches between the sides, with Columbus winning eight, one more than New York

New York ended a run of three consecutive losses to Columbus with a 4-1 defeat in July last year

The last four games between the sides have produced no clean sheets, after a run of three consecutive 1-0 results

The Sky Blues have the best goal record in the division (19) after only Montreal (20), while Philadelphia and New York Red Bulls are the only sides to have conceded fewer goals (8) than them (10)

The Crew have won only one of their last four away games to New York City - a 2-1 victory in May 2021

New York City vs Columbus Crew Prediction

The hosts are obviously the form team heading into Saturday, although the Crew know a thing or two about hurting them.

They could be a threat once again, but New York's last few results at home have been freakish, and we expect them to come away with all three points here too.

Prediction: New York City 2-1 Columbus Crew

$1,000 Risk-Free Bet at BetMGM SB

New York City vs Columbus Crew Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: New York City

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: over 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes

Edited by Peter P