New York City vs Sporting Kansas City  Prediction and Betting Tips - 8th May 2022

New York City will host Sporting Kansas City in the MLS on Sunday.

New York are on a three-game winning streak in the MLS, including a 3-0 win against San Jose last weekend. In this period, they have registered an astounding 14 goals, including a massive 6-0 win over Real Salt Lake.

The visitors, meanwhile, are struggling for form, with just two wins so far in the competition. They come into this fixture off a 2-2 draw against FC Dallas.

New York City vs Sporting Kansas City Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

No team in the Eastern Conference has scored more goals this season than New York City.

In their last three outings, NYC have scored 14 goals, which is more than double what Sporting Kansas have scored so far.

Since 2017, New York have won this fixture all four times.

Kansas City's last win in this fixture came in the 2016-17 MLS season.

The last two times these two clubs met each other, the game ended with at least one red card.

Sporting Kansas have conceded the second-highest number of goals in the Western Conference this season.

New York City vs Sporting Kansas City Prediction

This has been a one-sided affair in recent years, with New York maintaining their supremacy.

Despite qualifying for the playoffs last season, Kansas have looked incredibly out of sorts this campaign and have only picked up two wins so far.

With no momentum whatsoever and a leaky defence, Kansas City do not have much to look forward to. A comprehensive win for the hosts is on the cards.

Prediction: New York City 3- 0 Sporting Kansas City.

New York City vs Sporting Kansas City Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - New York City.

Tip 2: New York City to win by two goals or more - Yes. (This match-up is one of stark contrast, with NYC having one of the best scoring record and Kansas having one of the leakiest defences.)

Tip 3: Sporting Kansas will not score - Yes. (Kansas have scored as many goals as the number of games they have played so far this season. Apart from Johny Russell and Daniel Salloi, who have scored four goals, they have found it difficult to find the back of the opposition net).

