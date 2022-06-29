New York Red Bulls vs Atlanta United Prediction and Betting Tips | 30th June | MLS 2022

The MLS is back in action with another set of matches this week as Atlanta United take on an impressive New York Red Bulls side in an important clash at the Red Bull Arena on Thursday.

New York Red Bulls vs Atlanta United Preview

Atlanta United are currently in 10th place in the MLS Eastern Conference standings and have not been at their best so far this season. The away side suffered a 2-1 defeat at the hands of Toronto FC last week and will need to bounce back in this match.

New York Red Bulls, on the other hand, are in fourth place in the league table at the moment and have stepped up to the plate this year. The Red Bulls slumped to a 2-1 loss against Los Angeles FC in their previous game and have a point to prove this week.

New York Red Bulls vs Atlanta United Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

New York Red Bulls have a good record against Atlanta United and have won seven of the 12 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Atlanta United's three victories.

New York Red Bulls are unbeaten in their 10 regular-season games against Atlanta United and have kept a clean sheet in each of their last four matches against the away side.

After losing only two of their first 12 games in the MLS this season, New York Red Bulls have suffered defeat in three of their last five matches in the competition.

Atlanta United are in poor form away from home and have managed only one point from their last five away matches in their MLS, with only five victories in their last 29 away games.

New York Red Bulls have scored nine goals in their last three MLS games at the Red Bull Arena, scoring more than one goal in each of these matches.

Atlanta United's Luiz Araujo has been involved in his team's last three goals in the MLS and has registered four goals and six assists so far in the competition.

New York Red Bulls vs Atlanta United Prediction

New York Red Bulls have been impressive in the MLS this season but will need to address their recent slump. The Red Bulls have managed only six points in their last five games and will need a consistent run of positive results in the coming weeks.

Atlanta United have endured a difficult campaign so far and will need to make the most of their opponents' indifferent form. New York Red Bulls remain the better team on paper, however, and hold a slight upper hand going into this game.

Prediction: New York Red Bulls 2-1 Atlanta United

$1,000 Risk-Free Bet at BetMGM SB

New York Red Bulls vs Atlanta United Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - New York Red Bulls

Tip 2: Game to score over 2.5 goals - Yes

Atlanta United FC @ATLUTD 🥳 It may be belated but we didn't forget, Marce It may be belated but we didn't forget, Marce 🎂🥳 https://t.co/bGqmPByprh

Tip 3: New York Red Bulls to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Luiz Araujo to score - Yes

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far